Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Despite having 41 final third entries, Everton have only managed to produce 0.22 expected goals (xG), which summarises their struggles in the opposition half. Brighton have created 1.06 expected goals with 0.84 of that coming from Mitoma's strike. According to Opta's live win probability calculator, Brighton have a 69.1% chance of winning from here, with a draw at 21.5% and an Everton victory at 9.4%. Hurzeler may want to add a bit more solidity in the second half, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of Baleba or Webster after the break. The Toffees need to find something different in attack - could Dyche introduce new signings Lindstrom or Ndiaye?
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton go into the break with a 1-0 lead over Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees started the brighter, with Harrison causing plenty of problems down the right-hand side, but their final ball has let them down so far. The Everton winger forced a strong save from Steele early in the first half and has been their most threatening player so far. Minteh and Mitoma caused issues for the Toffees in transition, and they linked up to score the opening goal of the game. Minteh beat Mykolenko in a one-on-one situation before firing a delivery across goal, and Mitoma arrived at the back post to slam home. The strike took the wind out of Everton's sails and have struggled to find any momentum since then, and the Seagulls will be pleased to go into half-time a goal to the good.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-1 BRIGHTON
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Substitution Yankuba Minteh Moat Simon Kofi Adingra
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of four minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Minteh has only just got to his feet after lengthy checks from the physio team. He looks as though he wants to continue, but Brighton are temporarily down to ten men and Everton have a throw-in.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Harrison does well once again down the right-hand side and he floats a cross to the back post. Mykolenko looks to attack it, but he's completely wiped out by Minteh. The Brighton winger wins the ball, but he's come off worse and he's down. The medical team are on the pitch and he's now receiving treatment.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton enjoy a spell of possession but it's given away, and Brighton can now counter-attack. Mitoma drives down the left and bursts past Tarkowski, using his pace to evade the defender. He picks out Milner who tries to slot a throughball behind the defence, but it's overhit and behind for a goal-kick.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tarkowski produces another superb switch to Harrison, who controls well and shifts it onto his right before delivering. It's punched away by Steele and it eventually finds Young on the right-hand side. The experienced defender delivers back into the box, but Brighton are able to deal with it.
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Doucoure delivers into the penalty area but it's headed away. It falls to Iroegbunam in space on the edge, and the crowd are urging him to shoot! He unleashes with his left, but it deflects into the air and the Everton midfielder commits a foul inside the box. It's a free-kick to Brighton.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments