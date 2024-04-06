Everton vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Everton vs Burnley
Pickford finds Coleman surging forward with a fanatic past down the right, with the full-back getting to the byline before looking for a cutback to Calvert-Lewin. However, Esteve gets across to poke it away.
Everton vs Burnley
Everton have had most of the possession in the early exchanges but are struggling to find a way through Burnley. Garner then gives away the ball with a loose pass, which allows the Clarets to race forward. However, the attack comes to nothing.
Everton vs Burnley
Pickford is going long at every opportunity for Everton and is looking for Calvert-Lewin. The forward finds Doucoure, who lays a pass down the right to Coleman, but his cross is collected well by Muric.
Everton vs Burnley
Burnley get this Premier League clash under way. Before the start, there was a round of applause for one minute for former Everton player Jimmy Husband.
Everton vs Burnley
Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since 2018-19, having won 2-0 at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.
Everton vs Burnley
Burnley make one alteration to the team that drew 1-1 with Wolves in their last match. Assignon returns from suspension and replaces Vitinho at right-back.
Everton vs Burnley
Everton make four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Newcastle in their last outing in the Premier League. Calvert-Lewin ended his 23-game run in all competitions without a goal and replaces Beto up front. Garner and Gomes come into the midfield, with Andre Onana and Idrissa Gueye out of the squad. Coleman captains the side and appears at right-back instead of Godfrey.
Everton vs Burnley
BURNLEY SUBS: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Vitinho, Zeki Amdouni, Lawrence Vigouroux, Hannes Delcroix.
Everton vs Burnley
BURNLEY (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O’Shea, Maxime Esteve, Charlie Taylor; Lyle Foster, Josh Cullen, Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen; Wilson Odobert, David Datro Fofana.
Everton vs Burnley
EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Jack Harrison, João Virgínia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Andy Lonergan, Lewis Warrington.
