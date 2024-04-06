Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712412485

Everton vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 April 2024 14:00
Comments
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1712412471

Everton vs Burnley

Pickford finds Coleman surging forward with a fanatic past down the right, with the full-back getting to the byline before looking for a cutback to Calvert-Lewin. However, Esteve gets across to poke it away.

6 April 2024 15:07
1712412360

Everton vs Burnley

Everton have had most of the possession in the early exchanges but are struggling to find a way through Burnley. Garner then gives away the ball with a loose pass, which allows the Clarets to race forward. However, the attack comes to nothing.

6 April 2024 15:06
1712412238

Everton vs Burnley

Pickford is going long at every opportunity for Everton and is looking for Calvert-Lewin. The forward finds Doucoure, who lays a pass down the right to Coleman, but his cross is collected well by Muric.

6 April 2024 15:03
1712412029

Everton vs Burnley

Burnley get this Premier League clash under way. Before the start, there was a round of applause for one minute for former Everton player Jimmy Husband.

6 April 2024 15:00
1712411853

Everton vs Burnley

Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since 2018-19, having won 2-0 at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

6 April 2024 14:57
1712411178

Everton vs Burnley

Burnley make one alteration to the team that drew 1-1 with Wolves in their last match. Assignon returns from suspension and replaces Vitinho at right-back.

6 April 2024 14:46
1712411064

Everton vs Burnley

Everton make four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Newcastle in their last outing in the Premier League. Calvert-Lewin ended his 23-game run in all competitions without a goal and replaces Beto up front. Garner and Gomes come into the midfield, with Andre Onana and Idrissa Gueye out of the squad. Coleman captains the side and appears at right-back instead of Godfrey.

6 April 2024 14:44
1712410862

Everton vs Burnley

BURNLEY SUBS: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Vitinho, Zeki Amdouni, Lawrence Vigouroux, Hannes Delcroix.

6 April 2024 14:41
1712410813

Everton vs Burnley

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O’Shea, Maxime Esteve, Charlie Taylor; Lyle Foster, Josh Cullen, Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen; Wilson Odobert, David Datro Fofana.

6 April 2024 14:40
1712410734

Everton vs Burnley

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Jack Harrison, João Virgínia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Andy Lonergan, Lewis Warrington.

6 April 2024 14:38

