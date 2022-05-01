Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon as Frank Lampard faces his former team desperate for three points to aid the club’s survival chances.

The Toffees come into the weekend in the bottom three of the Premier League and in serious danger of relegation after a run of one win in five.

Lampard, who was a legend with Chelsea as a player but was sacked 18 months into his spell as manager at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel then coming in and winning the Champions League in his first season at the club.

Tuchel’s side drew 1-1 at Manchester United on Thursday night and have all but secured their top-four place, but the German will want an improvement after his team wasted several chances at Old Trafford.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game this afternoon.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Everton have a number of injury doubts, with Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes, and Ben Godfrey all unavailable, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are set to return to the squad.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he missed successive games due to a stomach issue.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea