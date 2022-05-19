Win at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace this evening and Everton’s relegation scrap nightmare will be over. They will have sealed Premier League safety with a game to spare.

It’s worth noting however, that the Toffees had a golden opportunity to secure their Premier League status over the weekend but fell apart in a 3-2 home defeat to Brentford that saw them end the contest with nine men.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison netted to give Frank Lampard’s troops 2-1 lead at the break, despite Jarrad Branthwaite’s red card, but Yoanne Wissa and Rico Henry turned the game round in the second half before Salomon Rondon ludicrously got himself sent off late on.

Crystal Palace have comparatively little to play for in comparison to their opponents but Patrick Vieira’s nomination for Premier League Manager of the Year this week is testament to the job he’s done in his debut season at Selhurst Park and the 13th-placed Eagles bring a four-game unbeaten streak to Goodison Park. They won’t be an easy out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the crunch Premier League clash:

When does Everton vs Crystal Palace start?

Everton vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 7.45pm GMT tonight, Thursday 19 May at Goodison Park.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace on TV and online

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK, with BT Sport instead choosing to show Aston Villa vs Burnley.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Crystal Palace XI: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Schlupp, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Odds

Everton win: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

Crystal Palace win: 10/3

Prediction

Everton have far more on the line than Palace but completely capitulated against Brentford in a way that has to be concerning for Frank Lampard. How they bounce back from that will determine this fixture, so let’s say it ends as a draw that helps the Toffees in their relegation battle but isn’t quite the magic bullet a win would be. Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace