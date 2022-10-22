Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Frank Lampard stays loyal to the Everton team from midweek, despite a 1-0 loss at Newcastle.
That means Mason Holgate, who failed to come off the bench against Newcastle, will hope to play a role as a substitute here.
Patrick Vieira makes two changes however, despite a 2-1 win over Wolves last time out.
Jeffrey Schlupp comes out of the starting line-up, and the Eagles will miss Cheick Doucoure due to suspension.
So there are opportunities for Jordan Ayew and the captain Luka Milivojevic. Eberechi Eze is looking to continue a run at the England squad for the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate likely to be taking note of his performances over the final four Premier League matches before the mid-season break.
Follow live updates and analysis from Goodison Park below:
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Team news
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman(c), Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Coady, Onana, Iwobi, Gueye, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon
Subs: Davies, McNeil, Keane, Garner, Maupay, Doucouré, Holgate, Begovic, Rondón
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Guéhi, Mitchell, Andersen, Ward, Milivojevic(c), Olise, Eze, Ayew, Édouard, Zaha
Subs: Phillips, Balmer, Riedewald, Schlupp, Mateta, Ebiowei, Johnstone, Hughes, Tomkins
Everton vs Crystal Palace
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies