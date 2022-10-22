✕ Close Lampard pleased with Everton progress ahead of Newcastle trip

Frank Lampard stays loyal to the Everton team from midweek, despite a 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

That means Mason Holgate, who failed to come off the bench against Newcastle, will hope to play a role as a substitute here.

Patrick Vieira makes two changes however, despite a 2-1 win over Wolves last time out.

Jeffrey Schlupp comes out of the starting line-up, and the Eagles will miss Cheick Doucoure due to suspension.

So there are opportunities for Jordan Ayew and the captain Luka Milivojevic. Eberechi Eze is looking to continue a run at the England squad for the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate likely to be taking note of his performances over the final four Premier League matches before the mid-season break.

Follow live updates and analysis from Goodison Park below: