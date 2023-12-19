Everton vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Fulham captain Tosin Adarabioyo scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Everton which put the club into their first Carabao Cup semi-final.
The Toffees’ hero from their second-round comeback win at Doncaster, Beto came off the bench to score a late equaliser after Michael Keane’s own goal but in sudden death in the spot-kicks, Idrissa Gana Gueye hit the post and Adarabioyo scored to send the Cottagers through 7-6.
It was the fourth time in the last six seasons Everton had exited the competition on penalties and brought to end a four-match winning run as their hopes of a first semi-final appearance in seven years were dashed.
Match ends, Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(7).
Penalty Shootout ends, Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(7).
Goal! Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(7). Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Still Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(6). Idrissa Gueye (Everton) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Goal! Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(6). Antonee Robinson (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(5). James Garner (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Bernd Leno (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Everton 1(5), Fulham 1(5). Kenny Tete (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Everton 1(5), Fulham 1(4). James Tarkowski (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal! Everton 1(4), Fulham 1(4). Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
