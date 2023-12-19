Jump to content

Liveupdated1703024123

Everton vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 19 December 2023 22:15
Comments
<p>Tosin Adarabioyo, centre, was the hero for Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>

Tosin Adarabioyo, centre, was the hero for Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)

(PA Wire)

Fulham captain Tosin Adarabioyo scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Everton which put the club into their first Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Toffees’ hero from their second-round comeback win at Doncaster, Beto came off the bench to score a late equaliser after Michael Keane’s own goal but in sudden death in the spot-kicks, Idrissa Gana Gueye hit the post and Adarabioyo scored to send the Cottagers through 7-6.

It was the fourth time in the last six seasons Everton had exited the competition on penalties and brought to end a four-match winning run as their hopes of a first semi-final appearance in seven years were dashed.

1703023352

Everton vs Fulham

Match ends, Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(7).

19 December 2023 22:02
1703023071

Everton vs Fulham

Penalty Shootout ends, Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(7).

19 December 2023 21:57
1703023058

Everton vs Fulham

Goal! Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(7). Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

19 December 2023 21:57
1703022990

Everton vs Fulham

Penalty missed! Still Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(6). Idrissa Gueye (Everton) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

19 December 2023 21:56
1703022953

Everton vs Fulham

Goal! Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(6). Antonee Robinson (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

19 December 2023 21:55
1703022907

Everton vs Fulham

Goal! Everton 1(6), Fulham 1(5). James Garner (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

19 December 2023 21:55
1703022891

Everton vs Fulham

Bernd Leno (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

19 December 2023 21:54
1703022844

Everton vs Fulham

Goal! Everton 1(5), Fulham 1(5). Kenny Tete (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

19 December 2023 21:54
1703022788

Everton vs Fulham

Goal! Everton 1(5), Fulham 1(4). James Tarkowski (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

19 December 2023 21:53
1703022743

Everton vs Fulham

Goal! Everton 1(4), Fulham 1(4). Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

19 December 2023 21:52

