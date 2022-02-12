Donny van de Beek is set to start for Everton (Getty Images)

Frank Lampard looks to inspire a reaction from Everton in the Premier League with the visit of Leeds. Lampard endured a fierce rivalry against the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa during his time as manager of Derby County, and the Toffees will be desperate for the points after going down at relegation rivals Newcastle midweek.

Bielsa’s troops are also in need of the points but enter the contest in good spirit after fighting back to claw out a 3-3 draw at Villa Park, with a Dan James double and Diego Llorente on the scoresheet. But the Argentine sounded a word of warning about player welfare, dampening his expectations over maintaining a good run of form in a congested schedule: “There’s no time for preparation because there also isn’t time for adequate recovery. The games are scheduled clearly ignoring that aspect. The commercial aspects and the commitments due to the sales of the games make the decisions exclusively dependent on that. All of the aspects that make a competition fair for all those in it are not there in my opinion. Teams are facing each other in different conditions.”

