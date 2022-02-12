Everton vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups today as Donny van de Beek starts
Follow live coverage of the Premier League match at Goodison Park this afternoon
Frank Lampard looks to inspire a reaction from Everton in the Premier League with the visit of Leeds. Lampard endured a fierce rivalry against the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa during his time as manager of Derby County, and the Toffees will be desperate for the points after going down at relegation rivals Newcastle midweek.
Bielsa’s troops are also in need of the points but enter the contest in good spirit after fighting back to claw out a 3-3 draw at Villa Park, with a Dan James double and Diego Llorente on the scoresheet. But the Argentine sounded a word of warning about player welfare, dampening his expectations over maintaining a good run of form in a congested schedule: “There’s no time for preparation because there also isn’t time for adequate recovery. The games are scheduled clearly ignoring that aspect. The commercial aspects and the commitments due to the sales of the games make the decisions exclusively dependent on that. All of the aspects that make a competition fair for all those in it are not there in my opinion. Teams are facing each other in different conditions.”
Follow live minute-by-minute coverage, analysis and reaction below after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Southampton:
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
72 mins: Disallowed goal! Man Utd win a free kick over on the right side of the final third and Bruno Fernandes curls the set piece into the box. Cristiano Ronaldo runs in behind the high Southampton line and heads the bouncing ball into the back of the net. Pretty much all of United’s attackers are offside and the goal doesn’t stand.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
69 mins: Broja wins the ball in Manchester United’s final third again and drives to the edge of the penalty area before seeing a shot blocked by Harry Maguire.
Southampton are getting closer and closer to going in front.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
66 mins: Marcus Rashford receives the ball wide on the left and cuts inside but loses possession before he can shoot. Southampton sweep rapidly up the pitch and find Broja in an advanced position. He runs past Maguire with seeming ease and chips the ball over De Gea only for Dalot to sweep the ball clear from inside the six-yard box.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
63 mins: Chance! Who’s going to win this game? I have no idea. Southampton work the ball down the left before passing it inside to Romeu. He plays a one-two with Broja before slotting the ball over to the right side of the pitch where Stuart Armstrong is wide open. He carries it into the box and shoots but knocks his hot just over the crossbar!
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
60 mins: Save! Luke Shaw flicks the ball over the top as Cristiano Ronaldo makes a great run into the box. The ball drops over the head of Mohammed Salisu and comes to Ronaldo who blasts his shot at goal but is denied byt Fraser Forster’s reactionary stop.
Man Utd recover the ball and slot it to Diogo Dalot running into the right side of the box. He drills a first time effort towards the near post but Forster is back on his feet quickly and gets two hands behind the effort to keep that one out as well.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
57 mins: Save! Manchester United win a free kick over on the left wing in Southampton’s final third. Luke Shaw whips a cross into the box and finds Harry Maguire. He nods the ball down, it hits Cristiano Ronaldo and comes back to Maguire who pokes a volley at goal and is only denied by the right foot of Fraser Forster!
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
54 mins: Chance! Kyle Walker-Peters goes on an enterprising run through the inside right and sets up Stuart Armstrong for a first time shot just outside the box. He puts his foot through the chance but pulls it wide of the right-hand post.
Save! Broja then nicks the ball off Shaw and weaves his way into enough space to blast a shot at goal. De Gea is forced to leap to his left and makes a good one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar.
Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
51 mins: It’s deja vu for Manchester United who took a first half lead over Burnley before conceding an equaliser just after the break during the week. They failed to go on to win that game but can they get back in front against the Saints?
GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton (Adams, 48’)⚽️
48 mins: Equaliser! It’s a perfect start to the second half for Southampton and a nightmare for Man Utd. The Saints move the ball down the left wing and give it to Elyounoussi on the inside left channel. He slots it into the box for Che Adams’ overlapping run. Adams collects the ball and guides it towards the far corner. He beats David De Gea and puts the ball home off the back post!
Second half: Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton
Kick off: Jack Stephens is on from Southampton replacing Jan Bednarek. Man Utd get the ball rolling again for the second 45 minutes. Can they go on and win this game?
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies