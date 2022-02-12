Everton face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday in what has quickly become a must-win game for new boss Frank Lampard.

A dismal defeat to relegation rivals Newcastle in midweek leaves Lampard and his side just two points above the drop zone, with both the Magpies and Norwich having closed the gap significantly recently.

With the likes of Man City, Tottenham and Wolves coming up in the next few weeks, Everton need to find a way to beat teams in the bottom half to alleviate concerns against the drop.

Leeds, meanwhile, have returned to form with just one defeat in the last four - they’re only one place above Everton in 15th, but there’s now a four-point gap between the teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at Goodison Park.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 12 February.

Where can I watch?

This game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be available after full time and on Match of the Day, at 10:30pm GMT on BBC 1.

What is the team news?

Everton are missing defenders Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph and forward Demarai Gray - all are injured. Dominic Calvert-Lewin should return after being an unused sub in midweek, while at least one of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek should come in here. Lampard has also confirmed that Vitaly Mykolenko is unavailable.

Leeds are missing four key starters through injury too: Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford. Mateusz Klich could feature, though.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

LEE - Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Odds

Everton 27/20

Draw 11/4

Leeds 21/10

Prediction

The Toffees simply have to find a way to get a result, with a crazily difficult run of games coming up at the end of the month and the relegation zone just two points and two places beneath them. One defeat in four for Leeds, though, shows this will be a far from easy 90 minutes. Everton 2-2 Leeds.