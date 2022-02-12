Everton vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Leeds United have made a welcome return to being more difficult to beat of late, just losing one of their last four in the Premier League.

They take that upturn in fortunes to Everton on Saturday, just one place in the table between the sides - but Leeds, in 15th, with a four-point cushion down to their rivals.

Everton badly need to rediscover a winning touch themselves and have lost the last four in the top flight, the most recent of which was against Newcastle in Frank Lampard’s first league game in charge.

Victory for either side would significantly ease relegation concerns, with the hosts certainly more in need of the three points right now.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at Goodison Park.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 12 February.

Where can I watch?

This game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be available after full time and on Match of the Day, at 10:30pm GMT on BBC 1.

What is the team news?

Everton are missing defenders Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph and forward Demarai Gray - all are injured. Dominic Calvert-Lewin should return after being an unused sub in midweek, while at least one of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek should come in here. Lampard has also confirmed that Vitaly Mykolenko is unavailable.

Leeds are missing four key starters through injury too: Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford. Mateusz Klich could feature, though.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

LEE - Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Odds

Everton 27/20

Draw 11/4

Leeds 21/10

Prediction

The Toffees simply have to find a way to get a result, with a crazily difficult run of games coming up at the end of the month and the relegation zone just two points and two places beneath them. One defeat in four for Leeds, though, shows this will be a far from easy 90 minutes. Everton 2-2 Leeds.