Follow all the action as Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this evening.

Rafael Benitez’s short-lived tenure at Goodison Park is coming under increasing strain, with the club having now lost five of their last six Premier League games. The travelling fans began to turn on the Spaniard after a miserable 1-0 at Brentford last weekend and Everton urgently need to produce a meaningful performance in order to alleviate the pressure, with the club currently languishing in 14th. They will benefit from the return of Richarlison up front, who can enliven the Toffees’ blunt attack after serving a suspension.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in far higher spirits and could even finish the evening top of the table if they are victorious over their rivals and Manchester City slip-up at Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored 10 goals in their last three games, with thrashings of Arsenal and Southampton sandwiching a comfortable Champions League victory over Porto. That has left the Reds just two points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane all in tremendous form. Follow all the latest updates live below: