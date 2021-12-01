Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this evening.
Rafael Benitez’s short-lived tenure at Goodison Park is coming under increasing strain, with the club having now lost five of their last six Premier League games. The travelling fans began to turn on the Spaniard after a miserable 1-0 at Brentford last weekend and Everton urgently need to produce a meaningful performance in order to alleviate the pressure, with the club currently languishing in 14th. They will benefit from the return of Richarlison up front, who can enliven the Toffees’ blunt attack after serving a suspension.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are in far higher spirits and could even finish the evening top of the table if they are victorious over their rivals and Manchester City slip-up at Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored 10 goals in their last three games, with thrashings of Arsenal and Southampton sandwiching a comfortable Champions League victory over Porto. That has left the Reds just two points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane all in tremendous form. Follow all the latest updates live below:
Everton vs Liverpool: Head-to-head
Everton’s 2-0 triumph in February ended a run of 20 Premier League games without a win versus Liverpool and the Toffees could win back-to-back league meetings for the first time since 1985.
Liverpool have not lost a Premier League match at Goodison Park in 11 years. However, eight of their last nine visits have finished level, including the last four.
The Merseyside derby has produced more 90th-minute winning goals than any other Premier League fixture - but they’ve all been scored by Liverpool players: Ronny Rosenthal (1993), Gary McAllister (2001), Dirk Kuyt (2007), Sadio Mane (2016) and Divock Origi (2018).
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool always ‘try to play football’ in Merseyside derby
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies.
The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.
However, his assertion about playing football could be interpreted as a dig at their city rivals, especially after last year’s encounter which began the unravelling of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence.
Everton vs Liverpool: The standings
Everton are languishing 14th in the Premier League table after five defeats from their last six league games. They are five points above the relegation zone but are currently in the worst form of any of the bottom seven teams. Pressure is growing on manager Rafa Benitez and a poor performance and results against rivals Liverpool this evening will not do him any favours.
Liverpool can potentially end the day at the top of the Premier League table if other results go their way. They would need to beat Everton at Goodison Park and hope that Chelsea and Manchester City drop points to Watford and Aston Villa respectively.
Everton vs Liverpool: Recent results
Everton are without a win in the Premier League since the 25th September when they defeated Norwich 2-0 at Goodison Park. In the seven games since the Toffees have picked up just two points from a possible 21 but they were in draws with Manchester United and Tottenham. Everton are in desperate need of a win and who better to get against than their city rivals Liverpool.
The Reds meanwhile are in good form since a 3-2 loss to West Ham at the start of November. They’ve won each of their last three games – across all competitions – with both of their last two Premier League victories (against Arsenal and Southampton) finishing 4-0.
However, Liverpool haven’t won a Merseyside derby in the Premier League since December 2019 and the last time these sides back in February met Everton won 2-0 at Anfield.
Everton vs Liverpool: Early team news
Everton come into the Merseyside derby without key players Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina who are both side-lined through injury.
Tom Davies is also out but Andre Gomes is back in training, pushing for a starting spot and Richarlison returns following a suspension.
Liverpool have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park but are still navigating a few existing injury problems. Roberto Firmino has a thigh problem and Naby Keita, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are all still absent.
Everton host Liverpool in Merseyside derby
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
Rafael Benitez will receive a warm welcome from the away end, but he is facing increasing pressure from Everton fans after a dire run of form in which the club have lost five of their last games. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence has been sorely felt, however, Richarlison is available again tonight after serving a suspension.
The situation is far sunnier at Liverpool, who are just two points adrift of league leaders Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in prolific form, scoring ten goals in their last three matches, and will be overwhelming favourites to take victory even on hostile away territory.
