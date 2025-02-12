Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of final Merseyside derby at Goodison

Slot preparing Liverpool for 'battle' ahead of historic Merseyside derby

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park tonight in what is the famed stadium’s final Merseyside derby.

The original fixture was postponed in December due to Storm Darragh, and since then Liverpool have continued to dominate in the league, opening up a six-point gap over Arsenal in second place. With this game serving as Liverpool’s game in hand, the Reds can go nine points clear with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, Everton have improved since the re-appointment of David Moyes in January, with the Toffees sitting nine points above the relegation zone with a game in hand.

And there is plenty more than pride to play for at Goodison, with the hosts looking to strike a blow in the title race against their cross-city rivals.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Goodison Park below: