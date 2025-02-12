Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Climate
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of final Merseyside derby at Goodison

Liverpool can go nine points ahead with a win in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison

Richard Jolly
at Goodison
,Michael Jones
Wednesday 12 February 2025 14:00 GMT
Slot preparing Liverpool for 'battle' ahead of historic Merseyside derby

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park tonight in what is the famed stadium’s final Merseyside derby.

The original fixture was postponed in December due to Storm Darragh, and since then Liverpool have continued to dominate in the league, opening up a six-point gap over Arsenal in second place. With this game serving as Liverpool’s game in hand, the Reds can go nine points clear with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, Everton have improved since the re-appointment of David Moyes in January, with the Toffees sitting nine points above the relegation zone with a game in hand.

And there is plenty more than pride to play for at Goodison, with the hosts looking to strike a blow in the title race against their cross-city rivals.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Goodison Park below:

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool.

The match will be the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park, with the Reds hoping to mark the occasion by going nine points clear at the top.

Chris Wilson12 February 2025 14:00

