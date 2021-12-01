Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight with Rafael Benitez’s position under increasing pressure.

The Toffees slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and have now lost five of their last six Premier League games.

The Everton fans expressed their discontent at full-time, with that defeat leaving the club languishing in 14th in the table heading into the midweek round of fixtures.

It’s all smiles at their arch-rivals, though, as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield. The Reds are now just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have scored 10 goals in their last three games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 8.15pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

What is the team news?

Richarlison is available after serving a suspension, although Mason Holgate still has one game remaining of his ban. Dominic Calvert-Lewis, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are sidelined while Yerry Mina is a doubt.

Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who are all injured.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Everton - 7/1

Draw - 4/1

Liverpool - 4/11

Prediction

Despite what will be a hostile atmosphere, Liverpool should have far too much quality for an Everton side that has been listless for several weeks. Richarlison’s return will add a threat, but Liverpool have all the firepower and should ultimately cruise to victory. Everton 0-3 Liverpool.