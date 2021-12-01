The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s match
Liverpool visit arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby this evening knowing they can heap more pressure on Rafael Benitez.
The Spaniard faced a wave of backlash after the Toffees limped to a 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and the club have now taken just one point from their last six Premier League games.
Liverpool, though, are in fine spirits after thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara on the scoresheet once again.
That victory left the Reds just two points adrift of Chelsea in the title race, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all in fine form.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 8.15pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.
What is the team news?
Richarlison is available after serving a suspension, although Mason Holgate still has one game remaining of his ban. Dominic Calvert-Lewis, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are sidelined while Yerry Mina is a doubt.
Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who are all injured.
Predicted line-ups
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane
Odds
Everton - 7/1
Draw - 4/1
Liverpool - 4/11
Prediction
Despite what will be a hostile atmosphere, Liverpool should have far too much quality for an Everton side that has been listless for several weeks. Richarlison’s return will add a threat, but Liverpool have all the firepower and should ultimately cruise to victory. Everton 0-3 Liverpool.
