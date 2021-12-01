The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s match

Tom Kershaw
Wednesday 01 December 2021 07:13
Match Preview: Everton vs Liverpool on 1/12/2021

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days.

Liverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season.

However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend, with Everton having now lost five of their last six games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Wednesday 1 December at 8.15pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Richarlison is available after serving a suspension, although Mason Holgate still has one game remaining of his ban. Dominic Calvert-Lewis, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are sidelined while Yerry Mina is a doubt.

Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who are all injured.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Everton - 7/1

Draw - 4/1

Liverpool - 4/11

Prediction

Despite what will be a hostile atmosphere, Liverpool should have far too much quality for an Everton side that has been listless for several weeks. Richarlison’s return will add a threat, but Liverpool have all the firepower and should ultimately cruise to victory. Everton 0-3 Liverpool.

