The Premier League has explained why Everton saw a last-gasp penalty overturned during their dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

David Moyes’ side led at half-time thanks to goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure but were pegged back in the second half at Goodison after strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte.

However, Everton thought they had been handed the chance to claim all three points in stoppage time when Ashley Young went down in the box and referee Andrew Madley pointed to the penalty spot.

Young, the former Manchester United forward, went down under the challenge of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, after Andre Onana had palmed the ball back into play from an Everton shot.

Some replays suggested that De Ligt had his hands around Young’s waist and tugged on the back of his shirt, but Young also appeared to make the most of the contact as he threw himself to the ground.

Madley was advised by VAR for an on-field review and the referee overturned his decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor, deeming that there was insufficient contact for a foul to be awarded.

And a statement from the Premier League Match Centre confirmed: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.”

The statement did not mention De Ligt, however, with replays showing the Dutch defender was closer to Young and made contact with him as he went down in the box.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said it would have been a “soft” penalty and believed the right decision was made.

"I think it was a soft touch from what I saw. I think it was a soft penalty, it was clear,” he said.

Everton were understandably frustrated. Speaking on TNT Sports, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said he did not expect the decision to be overturned.

I was feeling the worst when VAR got involved. I was surprised it wasn't given. The contact is there,” he said. “When you put your hands on someone you give the referee a decision.”

David Moyes said he “surprised” referee Madley was sent to the pitch-side monitor. “I’ve had a look, he undoubtedly pulls his jersey,” he said. “I thought the on-field decision looked correct, I’m a bit surprised he was asked to go to VAR. It looks difficult to change your mind on that.”