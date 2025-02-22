Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Doucoure doubles lead

Moyes doing amazing job at Everton - Amorim

Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League as David Moyes faces under-fire Ruben Amorim at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been revived under Moyes, who will now look to continue their six-game unbeaten run against his former team. Amorim has admitted Moyes is “doing a better job” than he is currently and United are in a downward spiral. They have lost their last two league fixtures and mounting injuries mean their squad has been decimated since the close of the transfer window.

Pressure is growing on manager Amorim to turn things around but to do so the club need positive results on the pitch. United have a good record at Goodison and will need to draw on that history to triumph today.

Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League with our live blog below: