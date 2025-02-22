Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Doucoure doubles lead
David Moyes hopes to keep the Toffees resurgence going as Amorim’s United travel to Goodison Park
Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League as David Moyes faces under-fire Ruben Amorim at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have been revived under Moyes, who will now look to continue their six-game unbeaten run against his former team. Amorim has admitted Moyes is “doing a better job” than he is currently and United are in a downward spiral. They have lost their last two league fixtures and mounting injuries mean their squad has been decimated since the close of the transfer window.
Pressure is growing on manager Amorim to turn things around but to do so the club need positive results on the pitch. United have a good record at Goodison and will need to draw on that history to triumph today.
Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League with our live blog below:
Everton 2-0 Man Utd
55 mins
United win possession from the corner and they flood forward on the counter, but there’s a distinct lack of runs ahead of whoever has the ball, and once again they go backwards before winning a free-kick.
The lack of attacking patterns will worry United fans – there have been a couple of occasions in which Ugarte has been isolated as one of the furthest players forward, for example.
Everton 2-0 Man Utd
The omission of Garnacho feels odder with every minute of this ponderous performance even if one of the many problems with Amorim's 3-4-3 is that it doesn't really suit Garnacho. Or, for that matter, many of United's other players. Meanwhile, a United winger of yesteryear has come on. It may rub it in for them if 39-year-old Ashley Young finds the net.
Everton 2-0 Man Utd
53 mins
Another poor corner and another waste of possession from United, on a couple of occasions.
De Ligt can’t prevent a corner, and before it’s taken, Lindstrom makes way for Ashley Young.
Everton 2-0 Man Utd
50 mins
The ball in is poor and Everton have possession once again. Ashley Young is preparing to come on too.
Fernandes and Dorgu look to combine again but there’s too much on the pass from the Portuguese.
Everton 2-0 Man Utd
49 mins
Better from United, with Dorgu’s cross forcing a good clearance before the visitors enjoy a period of sustained possession, with Ugarte eventually winning a corner.
Everton 2-0 Man Utd
46 mins
Lindstrom’s cross is put behind for a corner, and it’s Everton who’ve started on the front foot in the second half.
From the set-piece, Branthwaite forces Onana into a save with a tame header.
KICK-OFF! Everton 2-0 Man Utd
Everton get the second half started at Goodison!
HALF-TIME! Everton 2-0 Man Utd
Both sides are emerging from the tunnel at Goodison, so we’ll be back underway soon.
HALF-TIME! Everton 2-0 Man Utd
There’s plenty of criticism on United at half-time, with words such as ‘passive’ being used to describe their performance.
While Everton have been great in attack, United have certainly been guilty of showing a lack of intensity as well as little quality in attack, while some of the defending has been terrible too.
Nevertheless, the hosts deserve plenty of credit for their display so far, with their intensity matched by some quality in the final third.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments