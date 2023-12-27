Everton vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Everton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland and Rodri doubts
The champions return to Premier League action with ground to make up in the title race but face a tricky test at Goodison Park
Everton host newly crowned world champions Manchester City at Goodison Park as Pep Guardiola’s side return to Premier League action.
City defeated Fluminense in Saudi Arabia on Friday to lift the Club World Cup for the first time but return to the Premier League with ground to make up in the title race. The defending champions not only find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the table, but behind Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham too.
Guardiola’s side have games in hand on those teams above them, but their domestic form is a concern with just one Premier League win in their last six outings. Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has revitalised Everton and Goodison Park is set to be rocking for the visit of the champions, and the Toffees are in need of the points themselves after some of Boxing Day’s results.
Wins for Nottingham Forest and Luton have dragged Everton back towards the relegation zone following the club’s 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. But Everton would be in an even worse position if it wasn’t for their home form since being hit with that penalty, and are now looking to add City to recent wins against Newcastle and Chelsea.
Follow live updates from Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League, below:
Sean Dyche plays down any potential Man City issues ahead of Everton clash
Everton boss Sean Dyche has played down the potential impact of Manchester City’s successful expedition to Jeddah.
Man City return to Premier League action on Wednesday with a trip to Goodison Park after they spent the past week in Saudi Arabia competing and subsequently winning the Club World Cup.
It was a welcome distraction for Pep Guardiola’s champions, who have endured recent domestic struggles with only one win from their last six league fixtures, but Dyche will tell his squad to ignore such talk.
“Sides like that, they are so used to it,” Dyche said of City’s trip halfway across the world.
Sean Dyche plays down any potential Man City issues ahead of Everton clash
Manchester City have spent the past week in Saudi Arabia but Sean Dyche joked they did not fly economy.
Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City critics who want them to fail ‘more than ever’
Pep Guardiola says people want Manchester City to fail “more than ever” after the club won the fifth trophy of a remarkable year.
City return to domestic action at Everton on Wednesday having added the FIFA Club World Cup to their previous 2023 successes in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and European Super Cup.
It is a unique achievement in English football, yet Guardiola won six trophies as Barcelona boss in 2009 when the Catalan club won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles.
“It is a business you get credit when you win,” City manager Guardiola said ahead of his side’s trip to Goodison Park. “You don’t win you are nothing, zero, what you have done in the past.
“As much as you win they want you to fail. More than ever. I felt than when we won the sextuple in Barcelona.”
Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City critics who want them to fail
His team won the FIFA Club World Cup, Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and European Super Cup in 2023.
Predicted line-ups:
Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez
Manchester City team news
City suffered a blow during the Club World Cup final as key cog Rodri hobbled off but they will be keeping their fingers crossed he is fit. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne all travelled to Saudi Arabia with the squad but none were fit enough to play. Doku and Haaland trained individually, so could theoretically make their returns against Everton, although it will be a race against time for them to be fit. De Bruyne is less likely to return until the new year.
Everton team news
Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye return from suspension, but Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dele Alli (hip) remain out. Ashley Young is a doubt, as is Seamus Coleman, who are both contending with “niggly injuries”. Vitaliy Mykolenko could return from a groin injury. While Dele Alli (hip) is still out.
When is Everton v Man City?
The match kicks off at 20:15 GMT at Goodison Park on Wednesday 27 December.
How can I watch it?
This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription.
Good evening
