Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Walton Hall Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Manchester United in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 5.
Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 5.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lisa Naalsund replaces Nikita Parris because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).
Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 5. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayde Riviere.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Hinata Miyazawa tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.
