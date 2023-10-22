Jump to content

Liveupdated1697983204

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Walton Hall Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 15:00
Comments
David Beckham pays tribute to Bobby Charlton: 'I owe everything to Sir Bobby'

Follow live coverage as Everton face Manchester United in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697983177

Everton vs Manchester United

Match ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 5.

22 October 2023 14:59
1697982981

Everton vs Manchester United

Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 5.

22 October 2023 14:56
1697982931

Everton vs Manchester United

Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

22 October 2023 14:55
1697982892

Everton vs Manchester United

Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lisa Naalsund replaces Nikita Parris because of an injury.

22 October 2023 14:54
1697982878

Everton vs Manchester United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

22 October 2023 14:54
1697982860

Everton vs Manchester United

Delay in match because of an injury Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

22 October 2023 14:54
1697982801

Everton vs Manchester United

Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 5. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

22 October 2023 14:53
1697982757

Everton vs Manchester United

Attempt missed. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

22 October 2023 14:52
1697982751

Everton vs Manchester United

Attempt saved. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayde Riviere.

22 October 2023 14:52
1697982664

Everton vs Manchester United

Offside, Manchester United Women. Hinata Miyazawa tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.

22 October 2023 14:51

