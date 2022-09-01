Everton fail with £15m approach for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus
The Dutch champions are reluctant to let the Ghana international leave
Ajax have rejected a £15m-plus bid from Everton for Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, and are adamant he is not for sale this summer.
While the Dutch champions are insistent they lose no more players after a summer of considerable outgoings, there is an extra dimension with the 22-year-old.
Ajax firmly believe he will develop into one of the best midfielders in the world, and will be worth much more than that £15m fee - even allowing for add-ons - after the World Cup. Kudus is certain to go with Ghana to Qatar in November.
Ajax did not want to sell Antony this week, but felt Manchester United’s offer of €100m was just too good to turn down.
With Everton getting nowhere close to such a bid, and the Dutch champions so excited about his potential, an exit for Kudus seems impossible.
In better news for the Toffees, Idrissa Gueye has sealed his return to the club from PSG having left in 2019.
Manchester United midfielder James Garner, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, is expected to join him before the deadline on a permanent deal.
