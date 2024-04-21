Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1713701824

Everton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 21 April 2024 12:30
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
(Getty Images)

1713701786

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Dyche makes four changes to the Everton side thrashed 6-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Calvert-Lewin and Gueye returning from injury in a major double boost. Gomes and Harrison also come into the lineup, with Young dropping into the backline as Seamus Coleman misses out with a groin issue, and Beto, Garner and Onana also drop to the bench. Much to the relief of Toffees fans, Branthwaite has shaken off a knock to continue alongside Tarkowski in the heart of defence.

21 April 2024 13:16
1713701559

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Ibrahim Sangare, Harry Toffolo, Anthony Elanga, Ryan Yates, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel, Andrew Omobamidele, Rodrigo Ribeiro.

21 April 2024 13:12
1713701526

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo, Ola Aina; Danilo, Nicolas Dominguez; Giovanni Reyna, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Chris Wood.

21 April 2024 13:12
1713701264

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner, Lewis Warrington.

21 April 2024 13:07
1713701182

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

21 April 2024 13:06
1713701089

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Forest, meanwhile, are just one point clear of Luton as they appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules – which represents half of the total penalty received by Everton for two separate breaches. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were pegged back in a 2-2 draw with his former club Wolves last time out, and they have only won one of their last eight league matches since overcoming West Ham in mid-February. Three draws in their last five games suggests Nuno has succeeded in instilling some resilience, but they need to start turning draws into wins if they are to enjoy a more comfortable May.

21 April 2024 13:04
1713700715

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Supporters of Everton and Forest will have been relieved to see fellow relegation candidates Luton Town thrashed 5-1 by Brentford on Saturday, but neither side are sitting comfortably at this crucial point of the season, with both hampered by points deductions for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. Sean Dyche's Toffees are just two points clear of the dreaded dotted line, having lost 6-0 at Chelsea last time out, but a win here would represent a huge step towards safety for them, with games against Brentford, Luton and Sheffield United still to come. However, Everton have only won one of their last 15 league matches in a terrible run stretching back to mid-December, and Goodison will get very twitchy indeed if Forest seize the initiative here.

21 April 2024 12:58
1713700317

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this huge relegation six-pointer in the Premier League, as Everton face Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park!

21 April 2024 12:51
1713699007

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

21 April 2024 12:30

