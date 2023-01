Galvanise fans, spark DCL and boost strikeforce – tasks facing next Everton boss

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton are searching for their eighth permanent manager in seven years.

Whomever is appointed has a tough task ahead of them to drag a woefully out-of-form team out of the Premier League bottom three with the club facing a second-successive relegation battle.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the new boss will have to address in a very short space of time.

Stop losing games

Everton may have had just one win in their last 14 matches but more important at his stage is to stop the bleeding. Nine defeats in the last 12 league games have left them in this hole but they are only three points adrift of the relative safety of 14th.

Increase the goal output

Only Wolves have a worse return in front of goal than Everton’s 15 in 20 matches. They have scored more than once only twice this season and Demarai Gray is the leading scorer with five in all competitions. He and Anthony Gordon have three apiece in the league.

Kick-start Calvert-Lewin

The Toffees’ best hope of escaping relegation appears to lie with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injury since last season, finding fitness and form after just one goal from just 11 appearances. Lampard’s tactics did not seem to play to his main striker’s strengths and he would definitely benefit from more crosses into the penalty area and getting the ball forward quicker.

Sign a striker

Not entirely within the manager’s control working under a director of football as the club is hamstrung by tight financial constraints in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules. However, they need another option up front in case Calvert-Lewin does not come good.

Tighten up at the back

The signings of experienced defenders Conor Coady and James Tarkowski appeared to have addressed last season’s major weakness but even they are starting to look fragile under the pressure. Just four clean sheets this season – and none since October – and on five occasions they have taken the lead and failed to win.

Galvanise the team and fanbase

Anger off the field aimed at the club’s board has started to be directed at players with Yerry Mina and Gordon confronted outside Goodison Park after the recent defeat to Southampton. Fans are rightly unhappy with performances and level of effort and that is negatively impacting on the squad. The new manager has to use the very brief honeymoon period they have to find a way to establish harmony and get everyone pulling together for the cause.