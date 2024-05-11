Everton vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Everton vs Sheffield United
The Blades get this Premier League clash under way. Can Everton secure a fifth consecutive victory at Goodison Park?
Everton vs Sheffield United
Everton have lost five of their last seven home league games against the Blades (including the previous two in a row), with the exceptions being a 4-2 win in August 1993 and a 2-0 victory in October 2006. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.
Everton vs Sheffield United
The Blades make two alterations to the team that lost 3-1 to Forest. Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off in the final few seconds against the Tricky Trees and is suspended, with Souza moving into the defence. Larouci also comes in to replace Osborn in the midfield.
Everton vs Sheffield United
Everton make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Luton in their previous Premier League match. Coleman captains the team and makes his first start since the Toffees lost 6-0 to Chelsea on April 15 and replaces Godfrey. Onana is also picked ahead of Harrison in the midfield.
Everton vs Sheffield United
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Max Lowe, Rhian Brewster, Ivo Grbic, Oliver Norwood, Anis Ben Slimane, James McAtee, Sam Curtis, William Osula, Dovydas Sasnauskas.
Everton vs Sheffield United
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Yasser Larouci; Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton-Diaz.
Everton vs Sheffield United
EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Lewis Warrington, Lewis Dobbin.
Everton vs Sheffield United
EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young; James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Everton vs Sheffield United
The Blades are routed to the bottom of the Premier League and are winless in their last 12 top-flight outings, losing their previous five matches. Chris Wilder's side have taken the lead in their last three fixtures against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest before being comfortably beaten. United took the lead against the Tricky Trees through Ben Brereton-Diaz and created an xG (expected goals) of 2.27 compared to Forest's 1.37 but were punished for missing too many chances. Callum Hudson-Odoi netted a brace on either side of Ryan Yates' goal to complete the comeback, with the winger's second strike marking the 100th time that the Blades have conceded in the Premier League this campaign. The visitors have only won three games this season and will finish on less than 20 points if they lose today.
Everton vs Sheffield United
Everton are unbeaten in their previous four Premier League matches and are in 15th position, 11 points above the relegation zone with just two games remaining. The Toffees secured their top-flight status against Brentford with a third straight win before a 1-1 draw with Luton Town in their last match. Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead at Kenilworth Road with a first-half penalty, but it was cancelled out by Elijah Adebayo's leveller just seven minutes later. It has been a memorable period for the hosts, as Sean Dyche received the Premier League Manager of the Month award for April after his side collected 13 points from 18 available. Off the pitch, Everton have withdrawn their appeal against a two-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies