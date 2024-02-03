Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham threaten to double their lead from a corner. It is only cleared as far as Hojbjerg, but he cannot get over his first-time volley, which is never going to trouble Pickford.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
CLOSE! Everton are sloppy in possession and Tottenham look to punish them. Richarlison feeds Maddison, who advances towards the edge of the penalty area, before his eventual shot deflects narrowly wide via Tarkowski.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Richarlison deserves credit for deliberately not celebrating against his old club. In breaking the deadlock, he becomes the first ex-Everton player to score home and away against them in the same Premier League season.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Everton look to respond immediately and Young's deep cross finds Calvert-Lewin, but the striker is unable to keep his header down.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Assist Iyenoma Destiny Udogie
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Goal Richarlison de Andrade
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Maddison whips the ball towards Richarlison in the box, but Keane gets his head there first to divert it away from his former team-mate.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Michael Oliver is our referee today. He blows his whistle and Everton get us under way.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
The players are making their way out onto the pitch and we are almost ready to go at Goodison Park.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham are unbeaten in each of their last 10 Premier League visits to Goodison Park, where a 2-1 defeat in December 2012 represents their most recent reverse.
