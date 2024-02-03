Jump to content

Liveupdated1706964183

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 11:30
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1706964098

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham threaten to double their lead from a corner. It is only cleared as far as Hojbjerg, but he cannot get over his first-time volley, which is never going to trouble Pickford.

3 February 2024 12:41
1706964044

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

CLOSE! Everton are sloppy in possession and Tottenham look to punish them. Richarlison feeds Maddison, who advances towards the edge of the penalty area, before his eventual shot deflects narrowly wide via Tarkowski.

3 February 2024 12:40
1706963855

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison deserves credit for deliberately not celebrating against his old club. In breaking the deadlock, he becomes the first ex-Everton player to score home and away against them in the same Premier League season.

3 February 2024 12:37
1706963772

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton look to respond immediately and Young's deep cross finds Calvert-Lewin, but the striker is unable to keep his header down.

3 February 2024 12:36
1706963658

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Assist Iyenoma Destiny Udogie

3 February 2024 12:34
1706963628

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Goal Richarlison de Andrade

3 February 2024 12:33
1706963582

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Maddison whips the ball towards Richarlison in the box, but Keane gets his head there first to divert it away from his former team-mate.

3 February 2024 12:33
1706963421

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Oliver is our referee today. He blows his whistle and Everton get us under way.

3 February 2024 12:30
1706963195

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

The players are making their way out onto the pitch and we are almost ready to go at Goodison Park.

3 February 2024 12:26
1706962946

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in each of their last 10 Premier League visits to Goodison Park, where a 2-1 defeat in December 2012 represents their most recent reverse.

3 February 2024 12:22

