Everton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
The fourth official indicates seven minutes will be added to the end of the first half for stoppages, with Dragusin still down on the pitch being tended to by members of Tottenham’s medical department.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Dragusin will require a bit of treatment on the pitch, with a cut over his eye from the elbow to the face leading to a stream of blood pouring out from his face. The stoppage will no doubt lead to a healthy dose of added time at the end of the period, which is fast approaching.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Mykolenko whips the ensuing free-kick from deep on the left into the penalty area, but Porro does just enough with his volleyed clearance to force Everton back into midfield.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bergvall leans in and throws Calvert-Lewin to the ground with a forearm, before arguing the call with the referee, which earns the midfielder a yellow card.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Worrying signs for Moyes as play comes to a halt for Gueye, who is down inside the centre-circle in need of some attention from the medical department. The delay will serve to break up play and force Tottenham to build momentum once again, with five minutes to go in the opening period.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Showing his work rate at both ends of the pitch today, Gueye beats Gray to Porro’s leading pass towards the byline, before keeping possession ahead of a pressing Kulusevski to win a free-kick with which to clear his lines.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
This is the first time since February 2022 against Leeds United that Everton have scored twice in the opening half-hour of a Premier League game at Goodison Park.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham’s pursuit of an equaliser has put them into an even deeper hole, with the visitors now two goals behind - thanks in part to their high line. Postecoglou’s side have managed three goals or more in three of their last seven Premier League matches (what they’ll need at this stage to take three points today), though they lost in two of those three contests.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bergvall hits a speculative first-time effort from 20 yards out after receiving Kulusevski’s pass, but the young midfielder curls his shot over the crossbar.
