Everton closing in on Neal Maupay transfer with Frank Lampard set to get his striker

Lampard had insisted Everton would sign a striker regardless of whether Anthony Gordon leaves the club

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 26 August 2022 11:36
Comments
Neal Maupay is closing in on a move to Everton as Frank Lampard could end his summer-long search for a striker.

The Brighton forward is undergoing a medical at Everton’s Finch Farm training complex and would need this transfer completed and registered by midday on Friday to be eligible to make his debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday.

Everton have been looking for another centre-forward since Richarlison’s £50 million to Tottenham and, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Anthony Gordon started the first two games of the season as a false nine before Salomon Rondon began the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Winger Demarai Gray is the only Everton player to score a Premier League goal this season whereas Maupay scored 10, eight and eight in three seasons with Brighton.

However, he lost his place in the Albion team at the end of last season and Danny Welbeck has excelled as the lone striker for manager Graham Potter this season.

Lampard was adamant Everton will sign a new striker before next week’s transfer window deadline during his pre-match news conference on Friday.

While Lampard refused to discuss individual targets, he insisted a signing will be completed and when asked if the money was available regardless of whether the club accept an offer from Chelsea for Gordon, Lampard said: “Yes I do.

“We will improve it in this window, by the end of it. It will happen.”

