Everton welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Goodison Park this evening in a crunch match for Frank Lampard and his side.

The Toffees are now looking over their shoulder after a surge in form for Newcastle and now Burnley, leaving them in a real battle to survive.

A 2-0 loss at Southampton last time out has piled on the pressure with Pep Guardiola’s side keen to bounce back after a shock defeat to Tottenham last time out.

City eased to a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at at Goodison Park this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 17:30 GMT.

Team news

Winer Demarai Gray (hip) is a major doubt with Yerry Mina (thigh), Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) all unavailable.

Pep Guardiola will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Everton: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City: 2/9

Prediction

City will be focused after the Spurs debacle and have too much experience, composure and quality despite Everton’s desire and desperation to secure a result. Everton 1-3 Man City.