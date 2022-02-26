Manchester City aim to get back on track after being stunned by Tottenham last time out when they face off against Everton this evening in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola meets Frank Lampard at Goodison Park hoping to move clear of Liverpool again after the Reds closed the gap to just three points with victory over Leeds midweek.

But with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea tomorrow, City can stretch their lead once more to six points here.

The Toffees, who lost 2-0 to Southampton last time out, are desperate for points too though, having been drawn into a relegation battle with the surge in form of Newcastle and Burnley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at at Goodison Park this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 17:30 GMT.

Team news

Winer Demarai Gray (hip) is a major doubt with Yerry Mina (thigh), Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) all unavailable.

Pep Guardiola will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Everton: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City: 2/9

Prediction

City will be focused after the Spurs debacle and have too much experience, composure and quality despite Everton’s desire and desperation to secure a result. Everton 1-3 Man City.