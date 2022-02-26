Manchester City look to bounce back from a shock defeat at home to Tottenham when they travel to struggling Everton.

The Toffees have been drawn into a relegation scrap after Newcastle and Burnley’s uptick in form.

And a 2-0 loss at Southampton last time out means it is now five losses in six Premier League matches.

And Frank Lampard will be desperate to secure a result to ease the pressure as those beneath them sense hope in their bids to survive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at at Goodison Park this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 17:30 GMT.

Team news

Winer Demarai Gray (hip) is a major doubt with Yerry Mina (thigh), Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) all unavailable.

Pep Guardiola will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Everton: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City: 2/9

Prediction

City will be focused after the Spurs debacle and have too much experience, composure and quality despite Everton’s desire and desperation to secure a result. Everton 1-3 Man City.