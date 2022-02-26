Is Everton vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know about the Premier League match at Goodison Park

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 26 February 2022 09:13
Comments
<p>Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring from the spot in stoppage time</p>

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring from the spot in stoppage time

(Getty Images)

Manchester City look to bounce back from a shock defeat at home to Tottenham when they travel to struggling Everton.

The Toffees have been drawn into a relegation scrap after Newcastle and Burnley’s uptick in form.

And a 2-0 loss at Southampton last time out means it is now five losses in six Premier League matches.

And Frank Lampard will be desperate to secure a result to ease the pressure as those beneath them sense hope in their bids to survive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at at Goodison Park this evening.

Recommended

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 17:30 GMT.

Team news

Winer Demarai Gray (hip) is a major doubt with Yerry Mina (thigh), Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) all unavailable.

Pep Guardiola will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Everton: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City: 2/9

Recommended

Prediction

City will be focused after the Spurs debacle and have too much experience, composure and quality despite Everton’s desire and desperation to secure a result. Everton 1-3 Man City.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in