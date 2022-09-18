✕ Close Lampard on Anthony Gordon development

Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon as Frank Lampard’s side look to claim their first win of the season.

Optimism is high around Goodison Park but that mood has not been reflected in terms of points, with Everton coming into the weekend in the bottom three despite holding Liverpool to a goalless draw two weeks ago.

West Ham were in action on Thursday, surviving a scare to defeat Danish minnows Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League, but they also need an improvement on domestic results as David Moyes faces his former side.

The Hammers come into the match beneath Everton in the table but have produced good displays against Chelsea and Tottenham in recent weeks. Follow Everton vs West Ham below, following the conclusion to Brentford vs Arsenal.