Everton vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of fixture today
Everton vs West Ham live score and latest updates as both sides look to improve upon their positions in the Premier League table
Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon as Frank Lampard’s side look to claim their first win of the season.
Optimism is high around Goodison Park but that mood has not been reflected in terms of points, with Everton coming into the weekend in the bottom three despite holding Liverpool to a goalless draw two weeks ago.
West Ham were in action on Thursday, surviving a scare to defeat Danish minnows Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League, but they also need an improvement on domestic results as David Moyes faces his former side.
The Hammers come into the match beneath Everton in the table but have produced good displays against Chelsea and Tottenham in recent weeks. Follow Everton vs West Ham below, following the conclusion to Brentford vs Arsenal.
HT Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus is in the goals again as he scored his fourth goal for Arsenal since joining the Gunners in the summer. He added a second after William Saliba put the visitors in front against Brentford.
Half-time: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
45+2 mins: There’s the whistle to end the first half. Arsenal have been fantastic value so far but they’ve had an easy time of things with Brentford not really threatening.
Thomas Frank needs to change things for the next 45 minutes and get the ball up to Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo more often.
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
43 mins: It’s been an almost perfect start for Arsenal with the potential knock to Gabriel the only blip in this first half. Kieran Tierney shifts inside fomr the right and curls an effort wide of the far post.
Every player in this Arsenal team seems to be playing with loads of confidence.
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
40 mins: Brentford are just trying to get to the break, they’ve offered very little up top in front of goal so far.
Bukayo Saka receives the ball and cuts inside from the left before fizzing a shot at goal from the edge of the penalty area. Kristoffer Ajer blocks the effort and the Bees boot it away.
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
37 mins: Brentford dink the ball down the line and Mbeumo tussles with Gabriel to get to the ball. The pair fall over each other and the ball rolls out behind.
The assistant referee awards the Bees a corner and Gabriel is fuming at the decision. Arsenal defend it easily enough though.
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
34 mins: Arsenal defend the corner well and look to break quickly up the pitch. It’s a good hustle from the Brentford players who sprint back into formation and keep the Gunners from crossing the ball into the area.
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
31 mins: Brentford earn themselves a throw in that Mathias Jensen launches into the box. There’s a scramble in the middle of the penalty area and Ben White is called on to boot the ball out of play.
The next long throw in teases Aaron Ramsdale who thinks about coming to claim it but White takes no chances and nods it behind for a corner.
GOAL! Brentford 0-2 Arsenal (Jesus, 28’)⚽️
28 mins: It’s two! Arsenal’s control of possession has been brilliant so far and it works in their favour again as they push high up the pitch.
Kieran Tierney provides on option out wide on the left and is given the ball by Granit Xhaka. He brings the defenders out of position before returning the pass and allowing Xhaka time to pick out his spot in the box.
He flicks a cross to the edge of the six-yard area and Gabriel Jesus powers his headed effort into the far, top corner.
Brentford 0-1 Arsenal
24 mins: Gabriel receives the ball and boots it long to Jesus. He brings the ball under control and carries it into the box before sending it across to Thomas Partey.
Partey is encouraged to shoot but gives it to Fabio Vieira on the right side and he knocks it back to Ben White. White slides the ball into the area and finds Jesus who is tackled by Ben Mee allowing Brentford to clear their lines.
Brentford 0-1 Arsenal
21 mins: The ball comes back to Aaron Ramsdale who picks it up and motions to the referee as Gabriel Magalhaes goes down off the ball.
He’s got a problem with his right leg and may have tweaked something. The physios come on to check him over and for now he’ll play on.
