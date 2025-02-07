When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Date, start time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup returns this weekend as fans are treated to 16 fourth round fixtures, with plenty of potential for a giant-killing as Premier League sides face lower-tier opposition.

The weekend begins early as Manchester United host Leicester City on Friday night, before plenty of action on Saturday as Manchester City travel to Leyton Orient, Birmingham host Newcastle and Brighton face Chelsea in one of three all-Premier League ties.

Top-flight leaders Liverpool face Plymouth on Sunday before Aston Villa take on Tottenham, with the fourth round wrapping up on Tuesday night (11 February) as League One side Exeter City face high flying Nottingham Forest.

The draw for the next round will be made ahead of the conclusion of the final match on Tuesday, with all fifth round ties to be played across the weekend of 1 March.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the draw?

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, 10 February at 7.10pm.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One. Subscribers can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.

What are the FA Cup fourth round fixtures?

Below is the full list of FA Cup fixtures taking place over the weekend and early into next week:

Friday, 7 February:

Manchester United vs Leicester City, 8pm - live on ITV1

Saturday, 8 February:

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City, 12.15pm - live on BBC One

Leeds United vs Millwall, 12.15pm

Coventry vs Ipswich Town, 3pm

Preston vs Wycombe, 3pm

Stoke City vs Cardiff City, 3pm

Southampton vs Burnley, 3pm

Everton vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham, 3pm

Birmingham vs Newcastle, 5.45pm - live on BBC

Brighton vs Chelsea, 8pm - live on ITV4

Sunday, 9 February:

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves, 12.30pm - live on BBC

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool, 3pm - live on ITV1

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, 5.35pm - live on BBC One

Monday, 10 February:

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm - live on BBC

Tuesday, 11 February:

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest, 8pm - live on ITV1