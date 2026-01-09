When is FA Cup fourth round draw? Start time and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know as Premier League, EFL and non-league teams discover their next match
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as big-hitters and underdogs find out who their next opponents will be.
The third round takes place this weekend, with holders Crystal Palace taking on Macclesfield on Saturday while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Portsmouth on Sunday.
Liam Rosenior takes charge of Chelsea for his first match in charge away to Charlton on Saturday night, with Darren Fletcher once again in caretaker charge for Manchester United as they host Brighton on Sunday afternoon.
Sixty-four teams are taking part in the third round and with no replays from the first round onwards, extra-time and penalties will be used if necessary to decide who progresses to the fourth round (last-32).
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
The specific timings and details of the fourth round draw are yet to be publicised, but it is expected to take place on Monday 12 January, ahead of Liverpool’s tie against Barnsley at 7:45pm GMT.
The draw could take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at 6:45pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1 or Discovery+, along with free live streams on their social media and YouTube channels.
When will the FA Cup fourth round be played?
The fourth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14 February, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
FA Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth-round draw have not been revealed yet.
