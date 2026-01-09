When is FA Cup fourth round draw? Start time and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as big-hitters and underdogs find out who their next opponents will be.

The third round takes place this weekend, with holders Crystal Palace taking on Macclesfield on Saturday while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Portsmouth on Sunday.

Liam Rosenior takes charge of Chelsea for his first match in charge away to Charlton on Saturday night, with Darren Fletcher once again in caretaker charge for Manchester United as they host Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Sixty-four teams are taking part in the third round and with no replays from the first round onwards, extra-time and penalties will be used if necessary to decide who progresses to the fourth round (last-32).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The specific timings and details of the fourth round draw are yet to be publicised, but it is expected to take place on Monday 12 January, ahead of Liverpool’s tie against Barnsley at 7:45pm GMT.

The draw could take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at 6:45pm GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1 or Discovery+, along with free live streams on their social media and YouTube channels.

When will the FA Cup fourth round be played?

The fourth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14 February, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth-round draw have not been revealed yet.