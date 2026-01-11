When is FA Cup fourth round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as big-hitters and underdogs find out who their next opponents will be.

The third round is taking this weekend, and holders Crystal Palace suffered the biggest shock in FA Cup history as they lost to National League North side Macclesfield on Saturday, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Portsmouth today.

Liam Rosenior took charge of Chelsea for his first match in charge, a straightforward 5-1 win over Championship strugglers Charlton on Saturday night, with Darren Fletcher once again in caretaker charge for Manchester United as they host Brighton this afternoon.

Sixty-four teams are taking part in the third round and with no replays from the first round onwards, extra-time and penalties will be used if necessary to decide who progresses to the fourth round (last-32).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The fourth round draw will take place on Monday 12 January, ahead of Liverpool’s tie against Barnsley at 7:45pm GMT.

The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw live on It will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

When will the FA Cup fourth round be played?

The fourth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14 February, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

FA Cup draw ball numbers

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Southampton

3. Aston Villa

4. Port Vale

5. Wigan Athletic

6. Ipswich Town

7. Wrexham

8. Chelsea

9. Manchester City

10. West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers

11. Brentford

12. Fulham

13. Sunderland

14. Liverpool or Barnsley

15. Burnley

16. Norwich City or Walsall

17. Portsmouth or Arsenal

18. Derby County or Leeds United

19. Swansea City or West Bromwich Albion

20. Salford City or Swindon Town

21. Burton Albion

22. Grimsby Town

23. Hull City or Blackburn Rovers

24. Newcastle United

25. Oxford United

26. Leicester City

27. Birmingham City

28. Bristol City

29. Stoke City

30. Macclesfield

31. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion

32. Sheffield United or Mansfield Town