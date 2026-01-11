When is FA Cup fourth round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know as Premier League, EFL and non-league teams discover their next match
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as big-hitters and underdogs find out who their next opponents will be.
The third round is taking this weekend, and holders Crystal Palace suffered the biggest shock in FA Cup history as they lost to National League North side Macclesfield on Saturday, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Portsmouth today.
Liam Rosenior took charge of Chelsea for his first match in charge, a straightforward 5-1 win over Championship strugglers Charlton on Saturday night, with Darren Fletcher once again in caretaker charge for Manchester United as they host Brighton this afternoon.
Sixty-four teams are taking part in the third round and with no replays from the first round onwards, extra-time and penalties will be used if necessary to decide who progresses to the fourth round (last-32).
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
The fourth round draw will take place on Monday 12 January, ahead of Liverpool’s tie against Barnsley at 7:45pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw live on It will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
When will the FA Cup fourth round be played?
The fourth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14 February, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
FA Cup draw ball numbers
1. Wolverhampton Wanderers
2. Southampton
3. Aston Villa
4. Port Vale
5. Wigan Athletic
6. Ipswich Town
7. Wrexham
8. Chelsea
9. Manchester City
10. West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers
11. Brentford
12. Fulham
13. Sunderland
14. Liverpool or Barnsley
15. Burnley
16. Norwich City or Walsall
17. Portsmouth or Arsenal
18. Derby County or Leeds United
19. Swansea City or West Bromwich Albion
20. Salford City or Swindon Town
21. Burton Albion
22. Grimsby Town
23. Hull City or Blackburn Rovers
24. Newcastle United
25. Oxford United
26. Leicester City
27. Birmingham City
28. Bristol City
29. Stoke City
30. Macclesfield
31. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion
32. Sheffield United or Mansfield Town
