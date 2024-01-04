Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After the magic of FA Cup third-round weekend, the matches to take place in the fourth round proper will be decided as the lower-league teams remaining get another shot at drawing a Premier League giant.

There will be 32 balls in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies, with the road to Wembley heating up.

Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in a historic derby final at Wembley last June and will have hoped to avoid a Huddersfield Town-shaped banana skin in the third round. Huge clashes such as Arsenal vs Liverpool and Sunderland vs Newcastle peppered the third-round slate, so what will the last 32 bring?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 7.50pm GMT on Monday 8 January. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

Which teams are in the draw?

The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday’s draw. The third-round fixtures, being played between Thursday and Monday this weekend, are as follows:

Full FA Cup third-round draw

1. Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

2. Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham

3. Arsenal v Liverpool

4. Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City v Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham United v Bristol City

7. Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

8. Fulham v Rotherham United

9. West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town

10. Southampton v Walsall

11. AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

12. Peterborough United v Leeds United

13. Millwall v Leicester City

14. Watford v Chesterfield

15. Sunderland v Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

17. Crystal Palace v Everton

18. Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest v Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

21. Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

22. Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

23. Gillingham v Sheffield United

24. Swansea City v Morecambe

25. Chelsea v Preston North End

26. Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

27. Coventry City v Oxford United

28. Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

30. Maidstone United v Stevenage

31. Newport County v Eastleigh

32. Hull City v Birmingham City

When will the fourth-round matches take place?

The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.