What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After the magic of FA Cup third-round weekend, the matches to take place in the fourth round proper will be decided as the lower-league teams remaining get another shot at drawing a Premier League giant.

There will be 32 balls in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies, with the road to Wembley heating up.

Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in a historic derby final at Wembley last June and will have hoped to avoid a Huddersfield Town-shaped banana skin in the third round.

Huge fixtures such as Arsenal vs Liverpool, a clash won by the Premier League leaders, and Sunderland vs Newcastle, which finished as a 3-0 away win for Eddie Howe’s side, peppered the third-round slate, so what will the last 32 bring?

How will the FA Cup second round look following this afternoon’s draw? (PA)

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 7.50pm GMT on Monday 8 January. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

What are the ball numbers?

The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday’s draw. Below are the ball numbers:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton and Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)

6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United (replay)

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)

32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)

When will the fourth-round matches take place?

The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.