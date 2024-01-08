What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The remaining 32 teams will find out their fates
After the magic of FA Cup third-round weekend, the matches to take place in the fourth round proper will be decided as the lower-league teams remaining get another shot at drawing a Premier League giant.
There will be 32 balls in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies, with the road to Wembley heating up.
Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in a historic derby final at Wembley last June and will have hoped to avoid a Huddersfield Town-shaped banana skin in the third round.
Huge fixtures such as Arsenal vs Liverpool, a clash won by the Premier League leaders, and Sunderland vs Newcastle, which finished as a 3-0 away win for Eddie Howe’s side, peppered the third-round slate, so what will the last 32 bring?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw for the fourth round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 7.50pm GMT on Monday 8 January. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.
You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.
What are the ball numbers?
The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday’s draw. Below are the ball numbers:
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)
2. Wrexham
3. Liverpool
4. Brighton and Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)
6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United (replay)
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)
32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)
When will the fourth-round matches take place?
The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies