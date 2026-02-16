FA Cup fifth-round draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs to discover opponents

Macclesfield fans invade pitch as club knock out Crystal Palace in huge FA Cup shock

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening, with some of the country’s biggest sides waiting to see who they will face at the next stage of the competition.

The fourth round started with big wins for Chelsea and Wrexham, and they were joined by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City on Saturday.

Sunday saw wins for Arsenal, Sunderland, Wolves, Fulham and Leeds, with just two more ties to play as in-form Brentford face cupset specialists Macclesfield this evening before the postponed match between Port Vale and Bristol City takes place on 3 March.

So, with several of the Premier League’s biggest sides in the draw alongside the likes of Wrexham and Mansfield Town, there promises to be plenty of intrigue in tonight’s draw ahead of the fifth round taking place on the weekend of 7 March.

Follow all the latest updates from the fifth round draw below: