Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

FA Cup fifth-round draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs to discover opponents

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford

Macclesfield fans invade pitch as club knock out Crystal Palace in huge FA Cup shock

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening, with some of the country’s biggest sides waiting to see who they will face at the next stage of the competition.

The fourth round started with big wins for Chelsea and Wrexham, and they were joined by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City on Saturday.

Sunday saw wins for Arsenal, Sunderland, Wolves, Fulham and Leeds, with just two more ties to play as in-form Brentford face cupset specialists Macclesfield this evening before the postponed match between Port Vale and Bristol City takes place on 3 March.

So, with several of the Premier League’s biggest sides in the draw alongside the likes of Wrexham and Mansfield Town, there promises to be plenty of intrigue in tonight’s draw ahead of the fifth round taking place on the weekend of 7 March.

Follow all the latest updates from the fifth round draw below:

Recommended

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The fifth-round draw will take place ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford, which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.

The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.

Chris Wilson16 February 2026 17:01

FA Cup fifth-round draw – live

Hello! Welcome along as we build-up to the FA Cup fifth-round draw this evening. Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Fulham are among the clubs in the hat, as they wait to discover their fate...

Lawrence Ostlere16 February 2026 15:33

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in