FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate
Non-league Wrexham are still in the competition and face Sheffield United in a replay following their thrilling 3-3 draw
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of action. Both Manchester clubs made it into the fifth round and are now the leading favourites to win the competition. Manchester City narrowly edged past Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday night, before Manchester United defeated Reading in another comprehensive display at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.
Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced Leeds, Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory away at Preston and Kelechi Iheanacho sent Leicester through in a 1-0 win over Walsall.
Sunday saw the FA Cup holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United. Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay. Follow the FA Cup draw live as the remaining teams discover their fifth round opponents, as well as build up to tonight’s match between Derby and West Ham:
David Moyes wants to build on Everton win
West Ham’s last outing saw them defeat Everton 2-0 in a Premier League relegation battle. Manager David Moyes hopes that victory will be the first in a good run for the Irons as the look to build momentum and hopefully avoid the drop.
“I’ve got to say it [Everton] was an important win for us and one that we were pleased to get,” said Moyes,
“The idea is to go again, try to build momentum, try to pick up on a really good result. We’ve had some okay performances which didn’t lead to results and I thought last week was an okay performance that did lead to a result.
“I’m looking to improve on both, I’m looking to improve on scoring more goals wherever we possibly can and building on the clean sheet too, which was really important for us.”
Pre-match thoughts of Paul Warne
Derby County boss, Paul Warne, spoke about tonight’s FA Cup match against West Ham and what it means to take on a Premier League team in this competition.
“When we played that first FA Cup game this season at Torquay United, I said to the lads that it wasn’t about that tie, it’s about the ones that you could get in the later rounds,” said Warne.
“If you can get a Premier League team, especially at home, then you can create a memory for yourself and for your family. I was fortunate enough to play at Anfield in the FA Cup in my career and it’s something that my mum still remembers to this day, which means a lot to me.
“I know the importance of it and I appreciate a couple of our lads have played in the Premier League so it won’t be such a big thing for them, possibly, but for the younger lads it is.
“It is under the lights at Pride Park, on TV and on a Monday night - the lads can just go out and enjoy it and that’s what I want them to do.”
Liverpool have got worse since the World Cup, says Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson admitted Liverpool have got worse since the season resumed following the World Cup.
The Reds have won just once in six matches in all competitions since the turn of the year and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday.
Back at the scene of a 3-0 Premier League thumping a fortnight ago – which Jurgen Klopp described as the worst of his managerial career – Liverpool looked destined for at least a replay after Lewis Dunk’s lucky strike cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener.
But Japan star Kaoru Mitoma volleyed a dramatic winner to seal a 2-1 victory and knock the holders out.
Liverpool have got worse since the World Cup, says Andy Robertson
The Reds have won just once in six matches in all competitions since the turn of the year
What is the early West Ham team news?
David Moyes has been without winger Maxwel Cornet since the Ivory Coast international was injured in the home Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1 October.
Danny Ings is cup-tied after featuring in Aston Villa’s third-round tie with Stevenage. Fellow forward Gianluca Scamacca missed the home Premier League win over Everton with a knee injury.
What is the early Derby County team news?
Midfielder Louie Sibley continues to recover from a groin problem and will be unavailable for Mond night’s game but defender Eiran Cashin is back in full training after a hamstring issue and is in contention to feature against the Hammers.
James Chester continues to work his way back to fitness after a calf injury and new loan signing goalkeeper Luke McGee is not available for selection after playing for Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup earlier this season.
How to watch Derby vs West Ham
The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT on 29th January following the fifth round draw.
Derby vs West Ham will be shown live on ITV 4 as well as online on the ITV X platform, while the draw for the next round takes place during The One Show on BBC One at 7pm.
Derby vs West Ham
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Derby County and West Ham United close out this weekend’s fourth round.
League One’s Derby County are hoping to cause an upset when they take on the Premier League side and come into the match in as good a form as possible. They have won their last six matches across all competitions and are unbeaten in 19 games.
Although in the third tier Derby have already faced Premier League opponents this season having held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the third round of the Carabao Cup - they lost the penalty shootout - and manager Paul Warne will feel confident of giving West Ham a good game tonight.
The Hammers are expected to field a weakened side as they focus on avoiding relegation from the Premier League. Manager David Moyes says his hopes are always to win a trophy each season but his side are just a point and two places outside the drop zone and need to focus on the league.
We’ll have updates from all the team news and build-up to kick off as well as the FA Cup fifth round draw itself which is scheduled for 7pm live on BBC One.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies