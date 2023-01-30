✕ Close Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epic

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of action. Both Manchester clubs made it into the fifth round and are now the leading favourites to win the competition. Manchester City narrowly edged past Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday night, before Manchester United defeated Reading in another comprehensive display at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced Leeds, Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory away at Preston and Kelechi Iheanacho sent Leicester through in a 1-0 win over Walsall.

Sunday saw the FA Cup holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United. Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay. Follow the FA Cup draw live as the remaining teams discover their fifth round opponents, as well as build up to tonight’s match between Derby and West Ham: