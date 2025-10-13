FA Cup draw live: League One and Two clubs enter the fray in first round
EFL heavyweights such as Bolton, Bradford, Luton and Cardiff join 32 non-league sides in the first round proper of the FA Cup
The FA Cup first-round draw takes place this evening as League One and League Two sides enter the fray in the world’s oldest cup competition.
The 48 teams from the third and fourth tier of English football will join the 32 non-league sides who have successfully negotiated the fourth qualifying round, with eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – current leaders of the Isthmian League North Division – the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they beat Flackwell Heath 1-0 over the weekend thanks to a goal from ex-West Ham striker Freddie Sears.
Sears isn’t the only former Hammer involved in the first-round draw with Michail Antonio joining ex-Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward in conducting the draw, which takes place live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK ahead of their broadcast of the fourth qualifying round clash between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.
League One heavyweights such as Bolton Wanderers, high-flying Bradford City, Cardiff City and Luton Town – who confirmed Jack Wilshere as their new manager today following the departure of Matt Bloomfield – will learn their first-round fate as they look to move closer to a dream tie against one of the big boys in the third round.
Follow the first-round draw with our live blog below:
Confirmed ball numbers 1-40
We’ve got the confirmed ball numbers for this evening’s draw and here are the first 40, consisting solely of League One and Two clubs
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
How to watch the draw
The FA Cup first-round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday 13 October, in the build-up to the fourth round qualifying tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, which starts at 7.30pm BST.
The draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform discovery+, as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel, from approximately 6.30pm BST.
Everything you need to know about the first-round draw
The start of the FA Cup proper is nigh, with the first-round draw happening this evening.
Forty-eight sides from League One and Two enter the fray alongside the 32 non-league qualifiers as the dream of drawing a big boy in the third round inches closer.
Here’s everything you need to know about the draw:
