Independent
Liveupdated

FA Cup draw live: League One and Two clubs enter the fray in first round

EFL heavyweights such as Bolton, Bradford, Luton and Cardiff join 32 non-league sides in the first round proper of the FA Cup

Will Castle
Monday 13 October 2025 17:13 BST
FA Cup trophy still important, says Pep Guardiola

The FA Cup first-round draw takes place this evening as League One and League Two sides enter the fray in the world’s oldest cup competition.

The 48 teams from the third and fourth tier of English football will join the 32 non-league sides who have successfully negotiated the fourth qualifying round, with eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – current leaders of the Isthmian League North Division – the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they beat Flackwell Heath 1-0 over the weekend thanks to a goal from ex-West Ham striker Freddie Sears.

Sears isn’t the only former Hammer involved in the first-round draw with Michail Antonio joining ex-Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward in conducting the draw, which takes place live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK ahead of their broadcast of the fourth qualifying round clash between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.

League One heavyweights such as Bolton Wanderers, high-flying Bradford City, Cardiff City and Luton Town – who confirmed Jack Wilshere as their new manager today following the departure of Matt Bloomfield – will learn their first-round fate as they look to move closer to a dream tie against one of the big boys in the third round.

Follow the first-round draw with our live blog below:

Confirmed ball numbers 1-40

We’ve got the confirmed ball numbers for this evening’s draw and here are the first 40, consisting solely of League One and Two clubs

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

Luke Baker13 October 2025 17:13

How to watch the draw

The FA Cup first-round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday 13 October, in the build-up to the fourth round qualifying tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, which starts at 7.30pm BST.

The draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform discovery+, as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel, from approximately 6.30pm BST.

(The FA via Getty Images)
Luke Baker13 October 2025 17:07

Everything you need to know about the first-round draw

The start of the FA Cup proper is nigh, with the first-round draw happening this evening.

Forty-eight sides from League One and Two enter the fray alongside the 32 non-league qualifiers as the dream of drawing a big boy in the third round inches closer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw:

When is the FA Cup first-round draw? Start time tonight, TV and ball numbers

Everything you need to know about the draw as the competition proper begins
Luke Baker13 October 2025 17:00

FA Cup first-round draw

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup first-round draw for the 2025-26 season.

We’ve got 40 matches to be drawn this evening, so stick with us for all the info

Luke Baker13 October 2025 16:55

