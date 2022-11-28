Jump to content

Liveupdated1669661605

FA Cup draw LIVE: 3rd round fixtures as Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea enter competition

Every Premier Leage side and four non-league teams are in the hat as the 32 ties to be played in January are drawn

Jack Rathborn
Monday 28 November 2022 18:53
Comments
<p>The FA Cup 3rd round draw will see the Premier League teams learn their fate in the competition </p>

The FA Cup 3rd round draw will see the Premier League teams learn their fate in the competition

(The FA via Getty Images)

The 2022/23 FA Cup has reached the third-round stage, when non-league sides can draw Premier League teams and the prospect of giant-killings become reality.

This evening will see the all-important draw as the 44 teams from the top-two tiers, and the 20 sides who have come through the second round, find out their fates for the first weekend in January.

Anfield - home of reigning FA Cup holders Liverpool - will host the draw and the Reds are joined in the hat by footballing giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and the team they beat on penalties in last season’s final, Chelsea.

At the other end of the spectrum, three non-league sides - Wrexham, Chesterfield and Boreham Wood - have guaranteed their spot in the third round after victories this weekend, while a fourth National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, are also in the draw ahead of their replay with League Two Gillingham.

Follow the FA Cup 3rd round draw as every ball is picked out with our blog below:

1669661349

Joey Barton: FA Cup exit was ‘lowest moment of his career’

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton says defeat and exit in the second round of the FA Cup was the “lowest moment of his career”.

Rovers went down at home to Boreham Wood, with the National League side’s goalkeeper not called on to make a save until the 82nd minute.

“Some of them are fortunate to be professional footballers on that show,” Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

“That’s the lowest point of my career as a player, that’s the lowest point of my career as a coach.”

Jack Rathborn28 November 2022 18:49
1669656161

Ball numbers for the draw

Here’s the all-important ball numbers for this evening’s draw. Plenty of big names to keep a look out for.

  1. AFC Bournemouth
  2. Arsenal
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Birmingham City
  5. Blackburn Rovers
  6. Blackpool
  7. Brentford
  8. Brighton & Hove Albion
  9. Bristol City
  10. Burnley
  11. Cardiff City
  12. Chelsea
  13. Coventry City
  14. Crystal Palace
  15. Everton
  16. Fulham
  17. Huddersfield Town
  18. Hull City
  19. Leeds United
  20. Leicester City
  21. Liverpool
  22. Luton Town
  23. Manchester City
  24. Manchester United
  25. Middlesbrough
  26. Millwall
  27. Newcastle United
  28. Norwich City
  29. Nottingham Forest
  30. Preston North End
  31. Queens Park Rangers
  32. Reading
  33. Rotherham United
  34. Sheffield United
  35. Southampton
  36. Stoke City
  37. Sunderland
  38. Swansea City
  39. Tottenham Hotspur
  40. Watford
  41. West Bromwich Albion
  42. West Ham United
  43. Wigan Athletic
  44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  45. Grimsby Town
  46. Wrexham
  47. Accrington Stanley
  48. Fleetwood Town
  49. Ipswich Town
  50. Barnsley
  51. Forest Green Rovers
  52. Portsmouth
  53. Shrewsbury Town
  54. Hartlepool United
  55. Stevenage
  56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
  57. Boreham Wood
  58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
  59. Oxford United
  60. Sheffield Wednesday
  61. Chesterfield
  62. Burton Albion
  63. Walsall
  64. Derby County
Luke Baker28 November 2022 17:22
1669655895

FA Cup 3rd round draw

Stick with us for full live coverage.

Luke Baker28 November 2022 17:18
1669618515

FA Cup success to provide striker for Accrington

Accrington boss John Coleman has revealed how FA Cup progress will enable the club to buy a striker.

“That win alone should enable me to bring a striker in,” said Coleman.

“One thing you can say about Andy [chairman Andy Holt] is that he’s a realist. He knows what we need.

“We don’t want to break our club but we need to strengthen in certain areas.

“He’s good with that and I think we will have the opportunity to bring another player in.”

Jack Rathborn28 November 2022 06:55

