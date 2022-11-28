The FA Cup 3rd round draw will see the Premier League teams learn their fate in the competition (The FA via Getty Images)

The 2022/23 FA Cup has reached the third-round stage, when non-league sides can draw Premier League teams and the prospect of giant-killings become reality.

This evening will see the all-important draw as the 44 teams from the top-two tiers, and the 20 sides who have come through the second round, find out their fates for the first weekend in January.

Anfield - home of reigning FA Cup holders Liverpool - will host the draw and the Reds are joined in the hat by footballing giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and the team they beat on penalties in last season’s final, Chelsea.

At the other end of the spectrum, three non-league sides - Wrexham, Chesterfield and Boreham Wood - have guaranteed their spot in the third round after victories this weekend, while a fourth National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, are also in the draw ahead of their replay with League Two Gillingham.

Follow the FA Cup 3rd round draw as every ball is picked out with our blog below: