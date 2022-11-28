FA Cup draw LIVE: 3rd round fixtures as Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea enter competition
Every Premier Leage side and four non-league teams are in the hat as the 32 ties to be played in January are drawn
The 2022/23 FA Cup has reached the third-round stage, when non-league sides can draw Premier League teams and the prospect of giant-killings become reality.
This evening will see the all-important draw as the 44 teams from the top-two tiers, and the 20 sides who have come through the second round, find out their fates for the first weekend in January.
Anfield - home of reigning FA Cup holders Liverpool - will host the draw and the Reds are joined in the hat by footballing giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and the team they beat on penalties in last season’s final, Chelsea.
At the other end of the spectrum, three non-league sides - Wrexham, Chesterfield and Boreham Wood - have guaranteed their spot in the third round after victories this weekend, while a fourth National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, are also in the draw ahead of their replay with League Two Gillingham.
Follow the FA Cup 3rd round draw as every ball is picked out with our blog below:
Joey Barton: FA Cup exit was ‘lowest moment of his career’
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton says defeat and exit in the second round of the FA Cup was the “lowest moment of his career”.
Rovers went down at home to Boreham Wood, with the National League side’s goalkeeper not called on to make a save until the 82nd minute.
“Some of them are fortunate to be professional footballers on that show,” Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.
“That’s the lowest point of my career as a player, that’s the lowest point of my career as a coach.”
Ball numbers for the draw
Here’s the all-important ball numbers for this evening’s draw. Plenty of big names to keep a look out for.
- AFC Bournemouth
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Chelsea
- Coventry City
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Luton Town
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Newcastle United
- Norwich City
- Nottingham Forest
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Reading
- Rotherham United
- Sheffield United
- Southampton
- Stoke City
- Sunderland
- Swansea City
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford
- West Bromwich Albion
- West Ham United
- Wigan Athletic
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Grimsby Town
- Wrexham
- Accrington Stanley
- Fleetwood Town
- Ipswich Town
- Barnsley
- Forest Green Rovers
- Portsmouth
- Shrewsbury Town
- Hartlepool United
- Stevenage
- Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
- Boreham Wood
- Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
- Oxford United
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Chesterfield
- Burton Albion
- Walsall
- Derby County
FA Cup 3rd round draw
Stick with us for full live coverage.
FA Cup success to provide striker for Accrington
Accrington boss John Coleman has revealed how FA Cup progress will enable the club to buy a striker.
“That win alone should enable me to bring a striker in,” said Coleman.
“One thing you can say about Andy [chairman Andy Holt] is that he’s a realist. He knows what we need.
“We don’t want to break our club but we need to strengthen in certain areas.
“He’s good with that and I think we will have the opportunity to bring another player in.”
