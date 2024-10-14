Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FA Cup draw: Every first round tie after Wrexham, Birmingham and others find out their fate

The draw for the first round proper takes place on Monday night, and features teams from League One and League Two

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 14 October 2024 19:38 BST
Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The FA Cup begun in earnest on Monday with the draw for the first round proper made at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

32 teams have made it this far through qualifying, and are joined in the first round by the 48 teams from League One and League Two.

Among the eye-catching ties are an encounter between fierce foes MK Dons and Wimbledon, while Harrogate Town host Wrexham having drawn twice with the Welsh club in the league last season. Four-time winners Bolton travel to Walsall.

The 40 first-round fixtures will be held on the first weekend of November as another campaign in the world’s oldest cup competition begins.

Find out the details of every tie in our live blog below:

FA Cup first round draw - pick of the ties

So another meeting between MK Dons and Wimbledon, opening up old wounds. Harrogate Town will fancy their chances even against Wrexham - the Yorkshire club held Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side to two draws in the league last season.

Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town is an intriguing clash between two clubs for which a second round appearance would be a major success - Harborough have reached this stage for the first time, while Tonbridge fans haven’t been able to watch their side in a first-round tie since 1972. Their last appearance came in the midst of the pandemic.

Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:34

FA Cup first round draw

That’s your lot. Those first-round ties will be played on the weekend of 1-4 November.

Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:28

FA Cup first round draw

Woking vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Blackpool

Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town

Sutton United vs Birmingham City

Newport County vs Peterborough United

Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:27

FA Cup first round draw

Chesterfield vs Horsham

Southend United vs Charlton

Notts County vs Alfreton Town

Taunton Town or Maidenhead vs Crawley

Harrogate Town vs Wrexham

Harrogate Town will host Wrexham in the first round
Harrogate Town will host Wrexham in the first round (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:26

FA Cup first round draw

Swindon Town vs Colchester United

Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Chesham United vs Lincoln City

Lincoln reached the quarter-finals in 2017
Lincoln reached the quarter-finals in 2017 (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:24

FA Cup first round draw

Stockport County vs Forest Green Rovers

Reading vs Fleetwood Town

Stevenage vs Guiseley

Northampton Town vs Kettering

Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley

Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:23

FA Cup first round draw

Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare

MK Dons vs Wimbledon

Altrincham or Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United

Maidstone United made a deep run last year
Maidstone United made a deep run last year (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:21

FA Cup first round draw

Bradford City vs Aldershot Town

Hednesford Town or Gateshead vs Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic

Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Rochdale vs Bromley

Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:19

FA Cup first round draw

Exeter City vs Barnet

Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic

Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town

Hartlepool or Brackley vs Braintree Town

Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield

Wycombe vs York City

(PA Archive)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:18

FA Cup first round draw

Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers

Worthing vs Morecambe

Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient

Harry Latham-Coyle14 October 2024 19:16

