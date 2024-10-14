FA Cup draw: Every first round tie after Wrexham, Birmingham and others find out their fate
The draw for the first round proper takes place on Monday night, and features teams from League One and League Two
The FA Cup begun in earnest on Monday with the draw for the first round proper made at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.
32 teams have made it this far through qualifying, and are joined in the first round by the 48 teams from League One and League Two.
Among the eye-catching ties are an encounter between fierce foes MK Dons and Wimbledon, while Harrogate Town host Wrexham having drawn twice with the Welsh club in the league last season. Four-time winners Bolton travel to Walsall.
The 40 first-round fixtures will be held on the first weekend of November as another campaign in the world’s oldest cup competition begins.
Find out the details of every tie in our live blog below:
FA Cup first round draw - pick of the ties
So another meeting between MK Dons and Wimbledon, opening up old wounds. Harrogate Town will fancy their chances even against Wrexham - the Yorkshire club held Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side to two draws in the league last season.
Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town is an intriguing clash between two clubs for which a second round appearance would be a major success - Harborough have reached this stage for the first time, while Tonbridge fans haven’t been able to watch their side in a first-round tie since 1972. Their last appearance came in the midst of the pandemic.
FA Cup first round draw
That’s your lot. Those first-round ties will be played on the weekend of 1-4 November.
FA Cup first round draw
Woking vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Blackpool
Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town
Sutton United vs Birmingham City
Newport County vs Peterborough United
FA Cup first round draw
Chesterfield vs Horsham
Southend United vs Charlton
Notts County vs Alfreton Town
Taunton Town or Maidenhead vs Crawley
Harrogate Town vs Wrexham
FA Cup first round draw
Swindon Town vs Colchester United
Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Port Vale vs Barnsley
Chesham United vs Lincoln City
FA Cup first round draw
Stockport County vs Forest Green Rovers
Reading vs Fleetwood Town
Stevenage vs Guiseley
Northampton Town vs Kettering
Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley
FA Cup first round draw
Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers
Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare
Altrincham or Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United
FA Cup first round draw
Bradford City vs Aldershot Town
Hednesford Town or Gateshead vs Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic
Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
Rochdale vs Bromley
FA Cup first round draw
Exeter City vs Barnet
Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic
Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool or Brackley vs Braintree Town
Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield
Wycombe vs York City
FA Cup first round draw
Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers
Worthing vs Morecambe
Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient
