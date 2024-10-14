Gabriel Martinelli hands Arsenal fresh injury concern for trip to Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal have already dealt with multiple injury issues so far this season, and Mikel Arteta might have another one to contend with after the international break.

Gabriel Martinelli was recalled to the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru along with Gunners teammate Gabriel Magalhaes.

Prior to that, Martinelli was dropped for the games in the previous international break last month against Ecuador and Paraguay.

For his club this season, Martinelli has started in all Premier League and Champions League matches, scoring two goals.

When called up for Brazil, he went on to make his 14th appearance for the national side in their win over Chile in Santiago.

But while on international duty, Martinelli sustained an injury issue and was reportedly sent for an MRI scan by the team doctor on a right calf injury. Instead of returning to Arsenal, Martinelli will reportedly stay with the national team.

“Player Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area,” the CBF said in a statement.

“The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”

Arsenal already have injury problems, with Bukayo Saka having limped out of England’s surprise home defeat by Greece at Wembley on Friday and then withdrawing from Lee Carsley’s side ahead of the trip to Finland.

Martin Odegaard is still on the sidelines having sustained ankle ligament damage away with Norway during the international break last month, with Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey not joining up with their national teams for the most recent fixtures because of concerns.

Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been absent this season through injury and it remains to be seen if any of them will be fit enough to face Bournemouth at the weekend.