When is FA Cup second round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the draw
The FA Cup intensifies with the first round proper this weekend with dreams becoming reality for many clubs and players.
The magic of the cup enables stories such as Hednesford Town, who enter this weekend 14th in the Northern Premier League Division One West and the lowest-ranked team at this stage.
The Pitmen will be one of many sides desperate to create history when they host Gainsborough Trinity at Keys Park with 40 ties set to unfold over the weekend.
The second round draw will conclude before the final tie of the first round, with Chesham United and Lincoln City squaring off on Monday night.
So who will take the next step towards a deep cup run? Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the FA Cup second round draw?
The draw for the second round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 3 November.
How can I watch it?
BBC Two will broadcast the FA Cup Second Round Proper draw during the channel’s first round highlights show, which starts at 6:15pm. Kelly Somers will host the draw with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.
A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and Independent Sport will have a live blog to give you all the ties and reaction.
What are the ball numbers?
1. Rotherham United or Cheltenham Town
2. Barrow or Doncaster Rovers
3. Worthing or Morecambe
4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
5. Exeter City or Barnet
6. Carlisle United or Wigan Athletic
7. Tamworth or Huddersfield Town
8. Brackley Town or Braintree Town
9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
10. Wycombe Wanderers or York City
11. Bradford City or Aldershot Town
12. Hednesford Town or Gainsborough Trinity
13. Burton Albion or Scarborough Athletic
14. Tranmere Rovers or Oldham Athletic
15. Rochdale or Bromley
16. Walsall or Bolton Wanderers
17. Grimsby Town or Wealdstone
18. Bristol Rovers or Weston Super Mare
19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon
20. Solihull Moors or Maidstone United
21. Stockport County or Forest Green Rovers
22. Reading or Fleetwood Town
23. Stevenage or Guiseley
24. Northampton Town or Kettering Town
25. Rushall Olympic or Accrington Stanley
26. Swindon Town or Colchester United
27. Salford City or Shrewsbury Town
28. Crewe Alexandra or Dagenham & Redbridge
29. Port Vale or Barnsley
30. Chesham United or Lincoln City
31. Chesterfield or Horsham
32. Southend United or Charlton Athletic
33. Notts County or Alfreton Town
34. Maidenhead United or Crawley Town
35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham
36. Woking or Cambridge United
37. Gillingham or Blackpool
38. Tonbridge Angels or Harborough Town
39. Sutton United or Birmingham City
40. Newport County or Peterborough United
When will the ties be played?
The first-round ties were played between Friday 1 November 2024 and Monday 4 November 2024.
The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:
First Round Proper: Saturday 2 November 2024
Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024
Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025
Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025
Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025
Final: Saturday 17 May 2025
