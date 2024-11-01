Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The FA Cup intensifies with the first round proper this weekend with dreams becoming reality for many clubs and players.

The magic of the cup enables stories such as Hednesford Town, who enter this weekend 14th in the Northern Premier League Division One West and the lowest-ranked team at this stage.

The Pitmen will be one of many sides desperate to create history when they host Gainsborough Trinity at Keys Park with 40 ties set to unfold over the weekend.

The second round draw will conclude before the final tie of the first round, with Chesham United and Lincoln City squaring off on Monday night.

So who will take the next step towards a deep cup run? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The draw for the second round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 3 November.

How can I watch it?

BBC Two will broadcast the FA Cup Second Round Proper draw during the channel’s first round highlights show, which starts at 6:15pm. Kelly Somers will host the draw with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and Independent Sport will have a live blog to give you all the ties and reaction.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Rotherham United or Cheltenham Town

2. Barrow or Doncaster Rovers

3. Worthing or Morecambe

4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient

5. Exeter City or Barnet

6. Carlisle United or Wigan Athletic

7. Tamworth or Huddersfield Town

8. Brackley Town or Braintree Town

9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town

10. Wycombe Wanderers or York City

11. Bradford City or Aldershot Town

12. Hednesford Town or Gainsborough Trinity

13. Burton Albion or Scarborough Athletic

14. Tranmere Rovers or Oldham Athletic

15. Rochdale or Bromley

16. Walsall or Bolton Wanderers

17. Grimsby Town or Wealdstone

18. Bristol Rovers or Weston Super Mare

19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon

20. Solihull Moors or Maidstone United

21. Stockport County or Forest Green Rovers

22. Reading or Fleetwood Town

23. Stevenage or Guiseley

24. Northampton Town or Kettering Town

25. Rushall Olympic or Accrington Stanley

26. Swindon Town or Colchester United

27. Salford City or Shrewsbury Town

28. Crewe Alexandra or Dagenham & Redbridge

29. Port Vale or Barnsley

30. Chesham United or Lincoln City

31. Chesterfield or Horsham

32. Southend United or Charlton Athletic

33. Notts County or Alfreton Town

34. Maidenhead United or Crawley Town

35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham

36. Woking or Cambridge United

37. Gillingham or Blackpool

38. Tonbridge Angels or Harborough Town

39. Sutton United or Birmingham City

40. Newport County or Peterborough United

When will the ties be played?

The first-round ties were played between Friday 1 November 2024 and Monday 4 November 2024.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

First Round Proper: Saturday 2 November 2024

Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025