The FA Cup intensified with the first round proper taking place this weekend as dreams became reality for many clubs and players.

The magic of the cup enables stories such as seventh-tier Kettering coming from behind to knock local rivals League One Northampton Town out with a 2-1 win after extra-time at Sixfields.

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, Hednesford Town, were hertbreakingly beaten on penalties by Gainsborough Trinity, but other non-league underdogs such as Harborough, Tamworth, Wealdstone, Oldham and Dagenham also caused upsets to get themselves in the hat for round two.

The second-round draw takes place this evening, meaning it will conclude before the final tie of the first round, with Chesham United and Lincoln City squaring off on Monday night.

So who will take the next step towards a deep cup run? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The draw for the second round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 3 November.

How can I watch it?

BBC Two will broadcast the FA Cup second round draw during the channel’s first round highlights show, which starts at 6:15pm. Kelly Somers will host the draw with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and Independent Sport will have a live blog to give you all the ties and reaction.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Cheltenham Town

2. Doncaster Rovers

3. Morecambe

4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient

5. Exeter City

6. Wigan Athletic

7. Tamworth

8. Brackley Town

9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town

10. Wycombe Wanderers

11. Bradford City

12. Gainsborough Trinity

13. Burton Albion

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Bromley

16. Walsall

17. Wealdstone

18. Bristol Rovers

19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon

20. Solihull Moors

21. Stockport Count

22. Reading

23. Stevenage

24. Kettering Town

25. Accrington Stanley

26. Swindon Town

27. Salford City

28. Dagenham & Redbridge

29. Barnsley

30. Chesham United or Lincoln City

31. Chesterfield

32. Charlton Athletic

33. Notts County

34. Crawley Town

35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham

36. Cambridge United

37. Blackpool

38. Harborough Town

39. Sutton United or Birmingham City

40. Peterborough United

When will the ties be played?

The first-round ties were played between Friday 1 November 2024 and Monday 4 November 2024.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025