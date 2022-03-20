Manchester City will face either Liverpool or Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Chelsea have been drawn against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool play Forest this evening in the last remaining quarter-final tie and the winner of the match at the City Ground will secure a meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side.

City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s to reach the semi-finals, while Crystal Palace knocked out Everton and Chelsea defeated Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the Premier League title and a FA Cup semi-final at Wembley would take place on either 16 or 17 April, after the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals. Chelsea are also still involved in the Champions League.

However, Liverpool still have work to do and face a Forest side tonight who have knocked out Arsenal and Leicester to reach this stage.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest/Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Ties to be played across 16 and 17 April