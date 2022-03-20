Liverpool or Nottingham Forest to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals, Chelsea to play Crystal Palace
The semi-final ties will take place at Wembley across the weekend of April 16 and 17, following the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals that week
Manchester City will face either Liverpool or Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Chelsea have been drawn against Crystal Palace.
Liverpool play Forest this evening in the last remaining quarter-final tie and the winner of the match at the City Ground will secure a meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side.
City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s to reach the semi-finals, while Crystal Palace knocked out Everton and Chelsea defeated Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the Premier League title and a FA Cup semi-final at Wembley would take place on either 16 or 17 April, after the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals. Chelsea are also still involved in the Champions League.
However, Liverpool still have work to do and face a Forest side tonight who have knocked out Arsenal and Leicester to reach this stage.
FA Cup semi-final draw
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest/Liverpool
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Ties to be played across 16 and 17 April
