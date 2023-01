Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of action.

On Friday night Manchester City narrowly edged past Premier League leaders Arsenal before Manchester United knocked Reading out of the competition in a comprehensive display at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sunday saw the cup holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.

Accrington Stanley meanwhile couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced Leeds United at Saturday lunchtime - as the Yorkshire side triumphed 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What channel is the FA Cup draw on?

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm GMT. The draw will take place during the One Show on BBC One, and ahead of the clash between Derby and West Ham.

Are there replays in the fourth round?

Yes, if matches finish as a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go to a replay. The replays will need to be staged before the fifth round, which will be held in midweek from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March, and are scheduled for 7-8 February.

What are the draw numbers?

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton

3 Sheffield United or Wrexham

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10 Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City

13 Bristol City

14 Brighton & Hove Albion

15 Fulham or Sunderland

16 Leeds United

Which match is on TV tonight?

Derby County v West Ham United, 19:45 - live on ITV4.