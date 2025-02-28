Every FA Cup fifth round match on TV this weekend and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s full steam ahead in the FA Cup as the competition enters its fifth round proper, with the eight remaining teams now just two games away from a trip to Wembley.

The magic of the cup has been on show for all to see so far this campaign, with Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle pulling off the upset of the tournament in the fourth round to dump out runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

With two top-flight scalps already to their name - having also beaten Brentford in the third round - things don’t get harder for the Pilgrims as they travel to the formidable reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

There is also an array of all-Premier League matchups to sink our teeth into on an action-packed weekend of FA Cup goodness.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fifth round of the FA Cup?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will take place between Friday 28 February and Monday 3 March. Eight fixtures will be contested with each tie decided on the day and no replays.

VAR will be introduced at this stage of the tournament and will be active across all eight ties and semi-automated offside technology will be used in the seven games taking place at Premier League grounds with Preston’s clash against Burnley the exception. This will be the first time the technology has been used in competitive matches in English football.

Winning sides in the fifth round will receive £225,000 from the prize fund.

Which games are on TV?

The full schedule and broadcast details in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Friday 28 February - 8pm GMT

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City (Live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player)

Saturday 1 March - 12.15pm GMT

Crystal Palace vs Millwall (Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer)

Preston North End vs Burnley (Live on BBC iPlayer)

Saturday 1 March - 5.45pm GMT

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle (Live on ITV4 and ITVX)

Sunday 2 March - 1.45pm GMT

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player)

Sunday 2 March - 4.30pm GMT

Manchester United vs Fulham (Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer)

Monday 3 March - 7.30pm GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town (Live on ITV4 and ITVX)