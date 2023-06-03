FA Cup final prize money: How much do winners earn?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City will look to move a step closer to a historic treble as they take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola’s side surged to a third Premier League title in a row and will face Inter in the Champions League final next week in Istanbul.

The only team to do the treble in English football history was Manchester United in 1999 - and Erik ten Hag’s side will have all the motivation they need to protect that record.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How much prize money will the FA Cup winners receive?

The winner of the men’s FA Cup will take home £2m in prize money, while the runner-up receives £1m. A breakdown of men’s FA Cup prize money is as follows:

Final winners £2,000,000

Final runners-up £1,000,000

Semi-final losers £500,000

Semi-final winners £1,000,000

Quarter-final winners £450,000

Fifth round proper winners £225,000

Fourth round proper winners £120,000

Third round proper winners £105,000

Second round proper winners £67,000

First round proper winners £41,000

The winner of the women’s FA Cup, meanwhile, earns just £100,000.

When is the FA Cup final and what time does it kick off?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The FA Cup final is free-to-air, so viewers can watch on BBC 1, ITV 1 and STV. For those wishing to stream the match it will be visible on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

Team news

Pep Guardiola eased concerns over the fitness of a number of key Manchester City players ahead of the FA Cup final. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed the champions’ final Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week but those players have all since returned to training and are expected to come back into contention for both the Wembley showpiece.

Guardiola has also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start at Wembley, in keeping with his usual policy for domestic cup fixtures.

Antony is “unlikely” to be fit for the final due to an ankle injury and is set to join Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines. Other than squad backups Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, everyone else is available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

United 11/2

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s team are naturally superior to Erik ten Hag’s across the board, but stopping a rival emulate your own history is a powerful motivator. Perhaps leg No.2 of the treble bid is the one which won’t quite go City’s way. Man City 1-2 Man United.