✕ Close Man United building something special under Erik ten Hag, says Bruno Fernandes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City take on Manchester United in a historic FA Cup final at Wembley.

In the first ever FA Cup final played between the Manchester clubs, talk of the “treble” has dominated the build-up to the showpiece occasion. City are attempting to equal United’s treble-winning campaign of 1999 this season, with the Premier League title secured and the Champions League final to come next week. Such an achievement would be a landmark moment for the English game, as well as in the rivalry between the teams.

United therefore have all the motivation they need as they look to deny City. Erik ten Hag’s side have added the Carabao Cup to their trophy collection this season but Pep Guardiola’s team have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, with striker Erling Haaland set to feature in the FA Cup final for the first time after his record-breaking 36-goal Premier League campaign. There are storylines everywhere you look as Wembley gets ready to host an unmissable final.

Follow live build-up to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, below: