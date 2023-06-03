Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup final team news and latest build-up from Wembley
City and United meet in the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final at Wembley
Manchester City take on Manchester United in a historic FA Cup final at Wembley.
In the first ever FA Cup final played between the Manchester clubs, talk of the “treble” has dominated the build-up to the showpiece occasion. City are attempting to equal United’s treble-winning campaign of 1999 this season, with the Premier League title secured and the Champions League final to come next week. Such an achievement would be a landmark moment for the English game, as well as in the rivalry between the teams.
United therefore have all the motivation they need as they look to deny City. Erik ten Hag’s side have added the Carabao Cup to their trophy collection this season but Pep Guardiola’s team have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, with striker Erling Haaland set to feature in the FA Cup final for the first time after his record-breaking 36-goal Premier League campaign. There are storylines everywhere you look as Wembley gets ready to host an unmissable final.
Follow live build-up to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, below:
Ilkay Gundogan believes that the responsibility of leadership was given to him due to the way he treats his teammates in the dressing room and how he goes about the business of being a professional footballer.
The German international says it’s an honour to lead a talented group of players and one he takes seriously.
“I feel like being elected as a captain at the beginning of the season was an appreciation for the way I am, the way I was behaving over the last few years and that is why I don’t feel like there is anything I need to do differently,” he explained,
“I just try to stay who I am, be the same guy and to try to treat everyone as fair as possible and try to be there if someone has an issue, whether that’s a player or a member of staff.
“I take the responsibility very seriously and I try to live up to it every single day.”
Pep Guardiola explains why Man United have more motivation in FA Cup final
Pep Guardiola believes stopping Manchester City winning the treble could give Manchester United extra motivation in the FA Cup final.
The two neighbouring rivals clash in the Wembley showpiece for the first time on Saturday with more than a trophy and local bragging rights at stake.
For Premier League winners City victory could be the second leg of a potentially glorious treble with the final of the Champions League to come next week.
United on the other hand – as the only side to have won all three of those competitions in the same season, back in 1999 – will be anxious to stop them and protect their place in history.
The two neighbouring rivals clash in the Wembley showpiece for the first time on Saturday with more than a trophy and local bragging rights at stake.
Pep Guardiola on whether Manchester United will be more motivated because of the chance to deny City the treble.
“I could understand that, it belongs to them,” said Guardiola. “That’s normal. Sport is like that. It’s completely understandable.
“But it’s a football game. Who will be better will win.
“We know what we are playing for. I don’t have to tell them. It is the final of the FA Cup against United, the chance to add another trophy. This is the mentality we have right now.”
Pep Guardiola has promised Manchester City fans his side will “give everything” to beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.
He said: “I will ask to our fans, behave properly first and, secondly, go there to enjoy an incredible event, knowing the players will give everything to beat Man United.
“The consequences and the result, who knows it? I don’t know it. (United manager) Erik ten Hag doesn’t know it.
“It’s a football game. Enjoy the moment and enjoy next week to prepare for the (Champions League) final, to dream of seeing the team. It’s the best way.
“You have to understand anything can happen but we are going to do everything to beat United.
“I understand completely for City fans, who were in the shadow for decades behind United.
“We’ll try to do the best game as possible. So I would say have fun, enjoy the right portion of beers before the game and, that’s all. Enjoy it.”
Captaining his team in the FA Cup final at Wembley is a ‘big honour’ for Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan.
“It is a privilege,” he said, “It is a privilege to be the captain of this group and this amazing club. It is a big honour.
“It is another final and finals especially are played on a different level. Obviously, I want to support my teammates as good as possible as the captain and hopefully we can make it.
“It is very important. Obviously, there is a big tradition for this competition. The fact that we haven’t won it since 2019 just raises more hunger to do it again, especially in a final that is a derby against our big rivals.
“We are really looking forward to it.”
For many another, the Premier League title would have been enough, especially if it gave him a status as a pivotal part of only the sixth team to win the English top flight in three successive seasons. Not Ruben Dias, however. He said: “We’ve not done anything yet.”
It was an indication that Dias is not focusing on the three-peat, but thinking of a different kind of hat-trick: the treble. One down, two to go: Manchester City have clinched the Premier League. Now for finals on successive weekends: Manchester United in the FA Cup, Internazionale in the Champions League.
“We definitely know what we’re going for and we really want it,” said the centre-back. “But we know if we start to think too far ahead then it will kill us. Our heads are on training. Little by little we think. Just think and do it.”
For much of footballing history, the double, the combination of the FA Cup and the English title, felt an impossible dream, something no club did between 1897 and 1961. Now it may be a stepping stone. “It’s a great achievement,” Dias said. “We’ll celebrate it if we do and then we’ll think about what is coming because we are still not finished.”
Interview by Richard Jolly
Ruben Dias: ‘Man City have done nothing yet - thinking too far ahead will kill us’
The Manchester City defender is ‘on fire’ as the Premier League champions stands two games away from winning the treble - starting with the FA Cup final against Manchester United
Manchester United have already played twice at Wembley this season and Erik ten Hag believes that those previous outings will leave his team in good stead.
“That will always be helpful, that you go back anywhere where you feel at home, like we feel at home at Old Trafford,” he said, “And so that is good. We know that. We take that in our luggage [to London] and it will improve our belief. “The FA Cup has a big reputation, not only I think in England, but I think in all the world and, over many years, that reputation is historical.
“So I watched as a child, we watched the FA Cup, we stayed home for it. We stopped playing football to watch the FA Cup final, so it means a lot. And I am really looking forward [to it].”
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the chance to stop Manchester City’s treble charge provides no extra motivation heading into the FA Cup final.
The eyes of the footballing world will be on Wembley on Saturday afternoon for the first-ever all-Manchester cup final.
United head to the capital looking to end a promising first season under Ten Hag by winning both domestic cups in the same campaign for the first time.
Neighbours City already have the Premier League title under their belt and are looking to lift the FA Cup a week before heading to Istanbul to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
Lifting both of those trophies would see Pep Guardiola’s men join Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble heroes as the only English sides to achieve the feat - something United supporters are desperate to stop.
“I know what is the thinking from the fans,” Ten Hag said. “But what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies.
“So, on Saturday we have an opportunity to win a trophy and we don’t want to be distracted by anything.
“If it’s important for the fans then it’s important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup.”
Erik ten Hag on winning the FA Cup
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, says that today’s final is about winning a trophy and not about denying Man City the chance to win the treble.
"We want to win a cup, it is not about stopping them," said the United boss, "We have a great opportunity. Wembley is probably the best stadium in the world and to be there in the cup final is really exciting.
“We know that we can beat them and that is important. Because everyone knows you play against a tough team, a very good team, and they win the Premier League. And so, yeah, the way they play, we admire that, but we know we can beat them.”
Even before this week’s last preparations for the FA Cup final, Erik ten Hag long realised he had to do something different. Managers like the Dutch coach and Pep Guardiola usually avoid referencing media narratives, in order to ensure the players stay focused on “the process”. Ten Hag knew that was impossible in this case, so it’s better to use it as motivation. It might even be all the more necessary given his Manchester United side had been flagging.
Going right back to the semi-final victory over Brighton, though, Ten Hag knew it was pointless to talk down the idea of stopping City doing a treble. He was well aware it means everything to the fans, so he is insistent his team will play with “everything”.
That is a message that has repeatedly been rammed home in the last week. United go into this with the sort of emotional intensity that many recall from Jose Mourinho’s better moments, but that can still go one of two ways.
City themselves would know that too well, from their own experiences of such fixtures before the 2008 takeover.
It shows how the course of history has gone a different way than many would ever have anticipated – not least Sir Alex Ferguson - as those 142 years of rivalry see a first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final. For most of the living memory of that, United were so superior to City they didn’t have to even concern themselves with their neighbours. They were just fun to further beat down, especially en route to grander feats. The path to their domestic double, in 1995-96, involved a typical comeback win over City.
Far more meaningful history weighs over this match.
FA Cup final preview, by Miguel Delaney
Manchester United are obsessed with stopping Man City – their history depends on it
As Manchester City chase the treble and a symbolic victory in the FA Cup final, United have never been more motivated to preserve their greatest success
