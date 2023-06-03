Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ilkay Gundogan’s fantastic volley at Wembley put Manchester City ahead against rivals Manchester United - and made history in the process as the fastest-ever goal in an FA Cup final.

The German midfielder ran onto an attempted header clear and thundered a dipping strike into the top corner past David de Gea, with just 12 seconds on the clock - taking more than that amount of time again off the previous record.

Back in 2009, Louis Saha scored after only 25 seconds, on that occasion playing for Everton in an eventual 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. After that goal, Roberto Di Matteo’s goal after 43 seconds for Chelsea against Middlesbrough in 1997 is now third-fastest.

FOLLOW LIVE: All the FA Cup final action from Wembley

This time around at Wembley, Man City’s lead lasted only half an hour, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from the penalty spot for United to mark another minor piece of history: the first time that both starting captains scored in the final for their respective teams.

But only a few minutes into the second half, Gundogan had restored City’s advantage with his second of the day - another volley, though this one left-footed and somewhat more scuffed than his first, meeting a corner first-time and finding De Gea’s right-hand bottom corner.

There was also a moment of controversy in the moments after Fernandes’ leveller, when United centre-back Victor Lindelof appeared to be hit by an object thrown from the crowd as his team celebrated.

Both teams were chasing multiple pieces of silverware heading into the match, after City wrapped up the Premier League title last month and United won the League Cup final earlier this year.

After the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola’s team will also be playing the Champions League final, hoping their bid for a treble remains intact when they face Inter Milan in Istanbul.