Victor Lindelof struck by object thrown from crowd in FA Cup final

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was struck by an object thrown from the crowd celebrating his team’s equaliser against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Lindelof was hit as the Manchester United players celebrated in front of the Manchester City supporters following a controversial penalty, which was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

The object, which appeared to be a lighter, was thrown from the end where the Manchester City fans were sitting and hit Lindelof near his left eye.

City took the lead after just 13 seconds - the fastest goal in FA Cup final history - but United were awarded a penalty later in the first half for a handball on Jack Grealish.

Lindelof continued to play on after being hit by the object and appeared to escape injury.