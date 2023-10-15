Jump to content

1697374574

FA Cup first round draw LIVE: Non-league, League One and League Two clubs discover fixtures

A total of 40 fixtures will be drawn to be played in November

Karl Matchett
Sunday 15 October 2023 13:56
Comments
(Getty Images)

The FA Cup gets underway soon with the first round proper - but before we get excited about the potential match-ups and which clubs might take another step towards playing the giants of the English game from the third round onwards, the draw itself must be made.

A total of 32 non-league teams have progressed through their preliminary rounds and they are now joined by 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two.

The FA Cup was won last season by Man City, beating Man United in the final, while earlier in the competition a succession of lower-league teams fared well including Grimbsy reaching the quarter-finals, the first fourth-tier team to do so in 33 years.

Follow live updates from the FA Cup first round draw below and get the latest football odds and tips here.

1697374574

FA Cup prize money

Up until this point in preliminary and qualifying round matches, teams have received a payment whether they win or lose in FA Cup prize money.

In the final round of qualifiers - the fourth round - the 32 teams who triumphed and are in the hat today picked up a little over £9,000 apiece, with the sides they beat getting £3,125.

But from the first round proper until the semis, only one team is handed a cheque: the one which wins. Out and it’s the end of the adventure, both sporting and financial, but for non-league sides especially, a cup run means a windfall which can be the difference between surviving and thriving.

Here’s the breakdown for each win in each round:

  • First round proper winners (40 teams) £41,000
  • Second round proper winners (20) £67,000
  • Third round proper winners (32) £105,000
  • Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000
  • Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000
  • Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000
  • Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000
  • Semi-final losers (2) £500,000
  • Final runners-up (1) £1,000,000
  • Final winners (1) £2,000,000
15 October 2023 13:56
1697374154

What is the FA Cup first round draw and how to watch?

The FA Cup gets underway in earnest in early November and for many clubs throughout the Football League and beyond, that means today is a vital day in the diary: the draw for the first round.

Into the first round comes the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by 32 winners from non-league football who have progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the FA Cup first round draw today?

Plenty of non-league teams remain in the hat as EFL teams enter

15 October 2023 13:49
1697373734

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

...and the second batch:

FA Cup first round draw ball numbers

41. Stockport County

42. Sutton United

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City

50. Oldham Athletic

51. Marine

52. Worksop Town

53. AFC Fylde

54. Hereford

55. York City or Needham Market

56. Solihull Moors

57. Chesterfield

58. Alfreton Town

59. Chester

60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

61. Curzon Ashton

62. Kidderminster Harriers

63. Gateshead

64. Aldershot Town

65. Maidstone United

66. Ramsgate

67. Aveley or Barnet

68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking

69. Horsham

70. Eastleigh

71. Yeovil Town

72. Bromley

73. Maidenhead United

74. Braintree Town or Chesham United

75. Bracknell Town

76. Worthing

77. Boreham Wood

78. Cray Valley (PM)

79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town

80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United

15 October 2023 13:42
1697373314

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

A total of 80 clubs in the hat as mentioned so here are all the names and the ball number they will have today. As there’s a lot, we’ll split them in two!

FA Cup first round draw ball numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Bristol Rovers

9. Burton Albion

10. Cambridge United

11. Carlisle United

12. Charlton Athletic

13. Cheltenham Town

14. Colchester United

15. Crawley Town

16. Crewe Alexandra

17. Derby County

18. Doncaster Rovers

19. Exeter City

20. Fleetwood Town

21. Forest Green Rovers

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Leyton Orient

26. Lincoln City

27. Mansfield Town

28. Milton Keynes Dons

29. Morecambe

30. Newport County

31. Northampton Town

32. Notts County

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Port Vale

36. Portsmouth

37. Reading

38. Salford City

39. Shrewsbury Town

40. Stevenage

15 October 2023 13:35
1697365871

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

The FA Cup first round draw takes place this afternoon and you can follow it in its entirety here with The Independent.

A total of 80 teams will be drawn out of the hat, including 32 non-league clubs who have progressed through different numbers of qualifying, or preliminary, rounds already.

League One and League two teams enter from this point.

15 October 2023 11:31
1697365736

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

The Independent15 October 2023 11:28

