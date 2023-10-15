FA Cup first round draw LIVE: Non-league, League One and League Two clubs discover fixtures
A total of 40 fixtures will be drawn to be played in November
The FA Cup gets underway soon with the first round proper - but before we get excited about the potential match-ups and which clubs might take another step towards playing the giants of the English game from the third round onwards, the draw itself must be made.
A total of 32 non-league teams have progressed through their preliminary rounds and they are now joined by 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two.
The FA Cup was won last season by Man City, beating Man United in the final, while earlier in the competition a succession of lower-league teams fared well including Grimbsy reaching the quarter-finals, the first fourth-tier team to do so in 33 years.
FA Cup prize money
Up until this point in preliminary and qualifying round matches, teams have received a payment whether they win or lose in FA Cup prize money.
In the final round of qualifiers - the fourth round - the 32 teams who triumphed and are in the hat today picked up a little over £9,000 apiece, with the sides they beat getting £3,125.
But from the first round proper until the semis, only one team is handed a cheque: the one which wins. Out and it’s the end of the adventure, both sporting and financial, but for non-league sides especially, a cup run means a windfall which can be the difference between surviving and thriving.
Here’s the breakdown for each win in each round:
- First round proper winners (40 teams) £41,000
- Second round proper winners (20) £67,000
- Third round proper winners (32) £105,000
- Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000
- Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000
- Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000
- Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000
- Semi-final losers (2) £500,000
- Final runners-up (1) £1,000,000
- Final winners (1) £2,000,000
What is the FA Cup first round draw and how to watch?
The FA Cup gets underway in earnest in early November and for many clubs throughout the Football League and beyond, that means today is a vital day in the diary: the draw for the first round.
Into the first round comes the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by 32 winners from non-league football who have progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the FA Cup first round draw today?
Plenty of non-league teams remain in the hat as EFL teams enter
FA Cup first round draw LIVE
...and the second batch:
FA Cup first round draw ball numbers
41. Stockport County
42. Sutton United
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City
50. Oldham Athletic
51. Marine
52. Worksop Town
53. AFC Fylde
54. Hereford
55. York City or Needham Market
56. Solihull Moors
57. Chesterfield
58. Alfreton Town
59. Chester
60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
61. Curzon Ashton
62. Kidderminster Harriers
63. Gateshead
64. Aldershot Town
65. Maidstone United
66. Ramsgate
67. Aveley or Barnet
68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking
69. Horsham
70. Eastleigh
71. Yeovil Town
72. Bromley
73. Maidenhead United
74. Braintree Town or Chesham United
75. Bracknell Town
76. Worthing
77. Boreham Wood
78. Cray Valley (PM)
79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town
80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United
FA Cup first round draw LIVE
A total of 80 clubs in the hat as mentioned so here are all the names and the ball number they will have today. As there’s a lot, we’ll split them in two!
FA Cup first round draw ball numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Bristol Rovers
9. Burton Albion
10. Cambridge United
11. Carlisle United
12. Charlton Athletic
13. Cheltenham Town
14. Colchester United
15. Crawley Town
16. Crewe Alexandra
17. Derby County
18. Doncaster Rovers
19. Exeter City
20. Fleetwood Town
21. Forest Green Rovers
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Leyton Orient
26. Lincoln City
27. Mansfield Town
28. Milton Keynes Dons
29. Morecambe
30. Newport County
31. Northampton Town
32. Notts County
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Port Vale
36. Portsmouth
37. Reading
38. Salford City
39. Shrewsbury Town
40. Stevenage
FA Cup first round draw LIVE
The FA Cup first round draw takes place this afternoon and you can follow it in its entirety here with The Independent.
A total of 80 teams will be drawn out of the hat, including 32 non-league clubs who have progressed through different numbers of qualifying, or preliminary, rounds already.
League One and League two teams enter from this point.
FA Cup first round draw LIVE
