(Getty Images)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FA Cup gets underway soon with the first round proper - but before we get excited about the potential match-ups and which clubs might take another step towards playing the giants of the English game from the third round onwards, the draw itself must be made.

A total of 32 non-league teams have progressed through their preliminary rounds and they are now joined by 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two.

The FA Cup was won last season by Man City, beating Man United in the final, while earlier in the competition a succession of lower-league teams fared well including Grimbsy reaching the quarter-finals, the first fourth-tier team to do so in 33 years.

Follow live updates from the FA Cup first round draw below and get the latest football odds and tips here.